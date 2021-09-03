Omaha Christian can't stay with Storm in football

CLARKS – The High Plains Storm hosted the Omaha Christian Academy Eagles on Friday afternoon in Clarks.

Hawaiian wear was the theme of the day and the Storm threw a large lu’au scoring 57 points to 14 for the Eagles.

High Plains also scored 57 points last week, but lost a nail biter 58-57 to Lawrence-Nelson.

After giving the ball away on their first possession with a fumble, the Storm defense took over the rest of the opening 12 minutes.

High Plains forced two fumbles and the defense held the Eagle running game to just 40 yards on 13 plays. One play alone covered 20 yards and the defense had four stops behind the line.

High Plains got the scoring started with a 42-yard run by senior back Lane Urkoski with 7:07 to play in the first quarter.

After a long punt return by Trevor Carlstrom set the Storm up inside the Eagle 5-yard line, the senior carried the final 2 yards and with 5:03 to play it was 14-0.

A pair of costly turnovers would set up the next two scores.