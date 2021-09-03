Omaha Christian can't stay with Storm in football

CLARKS – The High Plains Storm hosted the Omaha Christian Academy Eagles on Friday afternoon in Clarks.
Hawaiian wear was the theme of the day and the Storm threw a large lu’au scoring 57 points to 14 for the Eagles.
High Plains also scored 57 points last week, but lost a nail biter 58-57 to Lawrence-Nelson.
After giving the ball away on their first possession with a fumble, the Storm defense took over the rest of the opening 12 minutes.
High Plains forced two fumbles and the defense held the Eagle running game to just 40 yards on 13 plays. One play alone covered 20 yards and the defense had four stops behind the line.
High Plains got the scoring started with a 42-yard run by senior back Lane Urkoski with 7:07 to play in the first quarter.
After a long punt return by Trevor Carlstrom set the Storm up inside the Eagle 5-yard line, the senior carried the final 2 yards and with 5:03 to play it was 14-0.
A pair of costly turnovers would set up the next two scores.
The first play following a fumble recovery by Gavin Morris, senior Javier Morino put the ball on the mark to Lane Urkoski covering 25 yards and it was 22-0 with 4:21 to play, still in the first quarter.
It would be just 15 seconds later that High Plains opened the lead to 29-0 when Carlstrom scored his second touchdown on an 18-yard run. Morino booted through the PAT.
Just 22 seconds into the second quarter, Morino scrambled to his right and then back left across the field and scored on a 29-yard run. The senior’s kick made it 36-0 with 11:38 to play in the half.
The game was never close as the Storm evened their record at 1-1 and travel to Elgin/Pope John next Friday night.