OMAHA – It’s always been 896 boys invading the chosen Omaha venue, whether it’s the CHI Health Center, CenturyLink Center or one of the many other names the Omaha landmark has been called over the years for the NSAA State Wrestling Championships.

Last year was the first year girls competed for state medals with 12 girls in one class in 12 weight classes that increased the field to 1,040 wrestlers competing in the three-day event with the addition of 144 girls.

That number has grown even more for the 2023 season as two weight classes were added for the girls and four more wrestlers to each weight class bringing the number this year to 1,120 boys and girls going after the coveted crown of state champion.

With the popularity of the girls sport growing each year there’s a good chance the 1,120 grapplers competing this season may get even larger in the future.

Area teams are well represented in that field of 1,120 wrestlers with York leading the way with a record-tying nine state qualifiers on the boys side and two for the girls.

Fillmore Central is sending seven boys and one girl. High Plains has five boys competing in Class D. Centennial has two and Cross County/Osceola one, both in Class C.

The action gets underway at 9:30 a.m. this morning with Classes A and D wrestling first round and quarterfinal matches. Classes B and C and the girls will take to the mats at 3 p.m. for their first round and quarterfinal matches.

The state championship finals are slated for Saturday at 3 p.m. for both the boys and girls.

Here are the first round matches for the local wrestlers.

Class D- 9:30 a.m.

High Plains

106 Levi Russell, FR., (34-9) vs. Dylan Kollmorgen, FR., Hitchcock County (23-23)

113 Hudson Urkoski, SO., (37-13) vs. Hugo Sanchez, SR., Madison (28-4)

126 Gage Friesen, SO., (36-10) vs. Kyler Carraher, JR., Franklin (25-20)

132 Lance Russell, JR., (17-8) vs. Ethan Norton, SR., Maxwell (15-7)

160 Wyatt Urkoski, JR., (41-8) vs. Hunter Perks, JR., Cambridge (43-8)

Girls/Class B/Class C- 3 p.m.

Girls

115 Sarah Turner, FR., F. Central (27-12) vs. Hadleigh Collison, SO., Pierce (20-9)

145 Addison Cotton, SR., York (31-4) vs. Kennedy Penne, JR., Elkhorn Valley (14-8)

190 Annsley Vernon, SR., York (24-7) vs. Elizabeth Janacek, JR., Omaha Skutt (23-11)

Class B- York

106 Ty Erickson, FR., (32-19) vs. Josh Sheard, SO., Omaha Gross (27-7)

113 Isaac Ciro, JR., (26-19) vs. Royce Klucas, SO., Waverly (23-23)

126 Emmitt Dirks, FR., (35-13) vs. Drew Weddle, JR., Nebraska City (21-11)

138 Hudson Holoch, JR., (35-14) vs. Jack Hartman, JR., Omaha Concordia (29-10)

160 Brooks Loosvelt, SO., (41-9) vs. Owen Bargen, SR., Col. Lakeview (43-3)

170 Dylan Bower, JR., (27-8) vs. Alex Anthony, SR., McCook (20-5)

182 Seth Erickson, JR., (38-1) vs. Coler Owens, JR., Elkhorn North (29-21)

195 Keagyn Linden, SO., (33-10) vs. Taydon Gorsuch, SR., Gering (28-11)

285 Kadence Velde, SR., (30-8) vs. Tucker Schabram, JR., O’Neill (27-15)

Class C- Centennial/Cross County/Osceola/Fillmore Central

106 Devin Nuttelman, FR., CCO (47-2) vs. Jake Fiesner, FR., Arlington (26-17)

126 Travis Meyer, SR., FC (47-3) vs. Clay Rasmussen, JR., K-Catholic (34-12)

132 Dylan Gewecke, JR., FC (36-9) vs. Kaleb Baker, SR., St. Paul (36-10)

138 Alex Schademann, SR., FC (51-0) vs. Gavin Sandoz, SR., Valentine (25-16)

145 Aiden Hinrichs, SR., FC (44-7) vs. Hudson Last, SO., Battle Creek (25-14

Jarrett Dodson, JR., Centennial (45-9) vs. Brendan Boyce, SR.,Ord (39-9)

160 Treven Stassines, JR., FC (45-7) vs. Casey Schnebel, FR., B-Creek (25-19)

170 Cyrus Songster, JR., Cent. (27-16) vs. Cayden Lamb, SR., Valentine (35-4)

182 Jackson Turner, JR., FC (42-7) vs. Curtis Rittgarn, SR., QCNE (13-6)

285 Markey Hinrichs, JR., FCX (40-7) vs. Paxton Bartels, SR., Crofton/Bloomfield (15-9)