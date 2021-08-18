Olson, Naber, Hirschfeld will be looked to by their volleyball teammates

YORK - The 2021 high school volleyball season is just around the corner as most York News-Times area teams will see action for the first time on Thursday, August 26.
For the next three weeks, the News-Times will break down the best returning volleyball players in the coverage area, based on stats from 2020 and post-season accolades.
This is the third of three installments.
(Week 1 featured; Kenzie Wruble from High Plains; Cameran Jansky of Exeter-Milligan and Chloe Sandell of Cross County; Week 2 featured; Masa Scheierman, York; Shyanne Anderson, Cross County and Kylie Mersch of Hampton.)
Emma Olsen, SR., Exeter-Milligan – S
Exeter-Milligan setter Emma Olsen comes into the 2021 season with 1,732 career set assists. She led the area in 2020 with 708 assists to go with 593 her junior season and 431 her freshman year.
Olsen makes the Exeter-Milligan offense go as she handled the ball 2,035 times with just 17 errors. Her season high in assists came against Sutton with 37 and she had 30 assists in a game five times over the course of the year.
She had her hand in other areas of the Timberwolf attack. She scored 80 kills; 17 ace serves; 29 blocks and scooped up 75 digs.
At the end of the 2020 season head coach Madalyn Fousek said this about Olsen.
“She makes her hitters look better and is an unselfish player, two qualities that you need from a setter. Emma finds her hitters and also puts up a big block for us in the front row. Her back row defense continued to get better as the year went on. Emma is one of best setters in Class D-2.”
Olsen was a first team Crossroads Conference selection; York News-Times All-Area; Lincoln Journal Star second team Class D2 and Omaha World-Herald honorable mention.
Karley Naber, SO., Centennial- OH
As a freshman, Centennial’s Karley Naber played in 85 sets for the Broncos and head coach Alex Anstine.
Naber, a 5-9 sophomore outside hitter, exploded in her first season with 120 kills and was second on the team with 46 ace serves. Her season high of six came in the Broncos’ regular season match against Cross County. Her best in the kill department was nine against both Wood River and Cross County.
Naber had 16 blocks and on defense totaled 216 digs.
Expect Naber to be a huge factor at the net in 2021 for the Broncos who graduated six seniors.
She was dependable in the serve-receive category with just 20 errors in 395 attempts.
Naber earned honorable mention honors in the York News-Times All-Area and both the Lincoln Journal Star and the Omaha World-Herald.
Brynn Hirschfeld, SR., York – S
In a two-setter approach in 2020, York’s Brynn Hirschfeld was second on the team in set assists with 445. Her season high was 27 coming against Hastings in the district championship game and York’s regular season game with Northwest. She rang up double figures in 23 of the Dukes’ 36 games.
Hirschfeld also had her hand in other facets of the game as she had 159 digs with 13 against Northwest; she had 22 ace serves and 28 blocks. Her season high in blocks came in the Dukes game at Lakeview.
Hirschfeld was a third team selection in the Central Conference; she was a York News-Times, Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star honorable mention pick.