Olson, Naber, Hirschfeld will be looked to by their volleyball teammates

“She makes her hitters look better and is an unselfish player, two qualities that you need from a setter. Emma finds her hitters and also puts up a big block for us in the front row. Her back row defense continued to get better as the year went on. Emma is one of best setters in Class D-2.”

Olsen was a first team Crossroads Conference selection; York News-Times All-Area; Lincoln Journal Star second team Class D2 and Omaha World-Herald honorable mention.

Karley Naber, SO., Centennial- OH

As a freshman, Centennial’s Karley Naber played in 85 sets for the Broncos and head coach Alex Anstine.

Naber, a 5-9 sophomore outside hitter, exploded in her first season with 120 kills and was second on the team with 46 ace serves. Her season high of six came in the Broncos’ regular season match against Cross County. Her best in the kill department was nine against both Wood River and Cross County.

Naber had 16 blocks and on defense totaled 216 digs.

Expect Naber to be a huge factor at the net in 2021 for the Broncos who graduated six seniors.

She was dependable in the serve-receive category with just 20 errors in 395 attempts.