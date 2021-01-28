Olsen sparks No. 1 seed Exeter-Milligan to quarterfinal win

SHELBY-The Crossroads Conference No. 1 seed Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves were still in a dogfight with the No. 9 seed Osceola Bulldogs at the half only up 21-14

But a short time into the third quarter the D2 No. 4 Timberwolves lead ballooned to 30-14 and the No. 1 seed held on for the 55-32 win.

After trailing 8-7 at the end of the first quarter, junior EM post, turned three-point sharpshooter Emma Olsen gave the Timberwolves a huge spark as she went 3 for 4 on shots from outside the arc in the quarter and scored 15 points in the first half to help the Timberwolves get rid of a little rust while building the seven point halftime lead.

The in the third quarter the Timberwolves defense ignited a 9-0 run to open the third quarter and that put the Bulldogs 15 points down and they were never able to recover.

In the third quarter, junior Cameran Jansky scored 11 points as the Timberwolves outscored the Bulldogs 19-7.

Osceola turned the ball over 23 times with all but two of those coming over the first three quarters. Exeter-Milligan’s defensive pressure forced five straight Osceola miscues to open the third quarter and the Exeter-Milligan girls’ turned those into eight points.