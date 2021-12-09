Oklahoma Wesleyan holds off late York College charge

YORK – The Oklahoma Wesleyan Eagles were in a comfortable potion headed into the fourth quarter, leading the York College Panthers women’s basketball team 52-39 at the York Freeman Center on Wednesday.

York College made things a little interesting in the end as they outscored the Eagles 25-19 over the final 10 minutes and cut the lead to single digits, but OWU held on for the 71-64 win in KCAC action.

The Panthers placed three players in double figures led by Yionis Keith with 16, followed by Diamond Harrington with 15 and Julia Trujillo with 12.

Zariah Tillman led OWU with 17 points and Cierra Johnson added 10.

YC was 22 of 57 from the field and just 5 of 24 on 3-point shots. They finished 15 of 20 at the foul stripe.

The Eagles were 22 of 58 and that included 6 of 18 on treys. OWU went 15 of 23 from the foul line.

The Eagles held a slight 38-33 advantage on the glass with Tillman grabbing 13 for the OWU women and Keith bringing down eight for the Panthers.

OWU cashed in 17 points on YC turnovers while the Panthers used 12 OWU mistakes for 10 points.