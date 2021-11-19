Offensive woes do in YC Panther men in hoops loss to Coyotes

YORK – The undefeated Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes carried an explosive offense with them into Wednesday night’s matchup against the York College Panthers, as the Coyotes entered the contest shooting 53.7 percent from the floor on the season.

That didn’t carry over into Wednesday night’s clash, as York clamped down defensively and held Kansas Wesleyan under 40 percent shooting for the first time this year – the Coyotes made 23-of-59 field goals, connecting at a 39 percent clip.

However, it wasn’t enough for the Panthers to walk away with the win. York shot the ball even worse, connecting on just 26 of 71 shot attempts for a 36.6 shooting percentage as Kansas Wesleyan remained undefeated with a 70-63 win in the Freeman Center.

The two teams remained neck and neck essentially the entire game, as neither side could build a lead larger than eight points. The Coyotes led by eight near the end of the first half, but the Panther chipped into the deficit and trailed just 35-30 at the break. York came out of the gate strong in the second half and built an eight-point advantage with around 11 minutes to play but couldn’t hang on down the stretch.