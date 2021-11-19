Offensive woes do in YC Panther men in hoops loss to Coyotes

YORK – The undefeated Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes carried an explosive offense with them into Wednesday night’s matchup against the York College Panthers, as the Coyotes entered the contest shooting 53.7 percent from the floor on the season.
That didn’t carry over into Wednesday night’s clash, as York clamped down defensively and held Kansas Wesleyan under 40 percent shooting for the first time this year – the Coyotes made 23-of-59 field goals, connecting at a 39 percent clip.
However, it wasn’t enough for the Panthers to walk away with the win. York shot the ball even worse, connecting on just 26 of 71 shot attempts for a 36.6 shooting percentage as Kansas Wesleyan remained undefeated with a 70-63 win in the Freeman Center.
The two teams remained neck and neck essentially the entire game, as neither side could build a lead larger than eight points. The Coyotes led by eight near the end of the first half, but the Panther chipped into the deficit and trailed just 35-30 at the break. York came out of the gate strong in the second half and built an eight-point advantage with around 11 minutes to play but couldn’t hang on down the stretch.
York, normally a threat from beyond the arc, went just 2-of-19 from downtown. The Panthers shot 10.5 percent from deep Wednesday, a figure well below their season norm as they had connected at a 38.2 percent clip from three entering Wednesday.
Ultimately, the game’s outcome was determined at the free throw line, where Kansas Wesleyan went 21-of-28 and converted at a 75 percent rate. The Panthers, meanwhile, made just 13 trips to the charity stripe all game and connected on nine of their attempts.
Kansas Wesleyan guard Jun Murdock led all scorers, as the sophomore went 7-of-10 from the floor and 9-of-12 at the free throw line. Sophomore forward Trey Duffey also scored in double figures for the Coyotes with 10 points.
Senior forward Webster Simeus paced the Panthers on Wednesday with 15 points. Simeus shot 6-of-10 from the floor and converted all three of his free throws while also grabbing five rebounds.
Junior guard Brent Clark added 13 points for the Panthers on 6-of-13 shooting to pair with three boards, three assists, four steals and a block.
Keyaun Hoskin nearly notched a double-double coming off the bench for York, as the sophomore guard scored nine points and grabbed 10 rebounds. However, he shot just 3-of-10 from the field and made just half of his six free throw attempts.
Junior guard Isaiah King notched nine points in 16 minutes off the bench, while sophomore forward Luka Gelb added eight points to pair with six rebounds.
Erik Talton, who averaged 18.2 points a game prior to Wednesday’s matchup and has a pair of 20-point outings already this season, scored a season-low six points. The junior guard shot just 3-of-14 from the field and missed all six attempts from beyond the arc.