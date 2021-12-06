Offensive inconsistency, turnovers plague Centennial girls in loss to Nebraska Christian

UTICA – The Centennial Broncos galloped out of the gate during their home opener against Nebraska Christian on Saturday, scoring the game’s first five points. However, the Broncos couldn’t consistently manufacture offensive success and turned the ball over much too frequently as the Eagles left town with a 43-27 win.
Centennial shot the basketball better than it did in the season opener, when it shot just 22 percent from the floor (19 percent from beyond the arc) in a loss to David City – but not by much. The Broncos finished 11-of-39 (28 percent) from the floor and just 3-of-13 (23 percent) from downtown against the Eagles on Saturday, and they also went just 2-of-6 from the free-throw line.
While the Centennial offense struggled to find a consistent shooting rhythm all game long, turnovers also posed a concern. The Broncos turned the ball over 32 times in the loss, 11 more giveaways than they had in the season opener.
Part of Centennial’s turnover woes stemmed from a young roster still lacking much varsity experience – 25 of the Broncos’ giveaways came from freshmen and sophomores – and part of the problem came from the Eagles’ strong defensive effort, as they consistently hounded Centennial’s ballhandlers all game long.
Catelynn Bargen paced the Broncos against Nebraska Christian, notching a team-high seven points and nine rebounds, including four boards on the offensive glass. The freshman finished 3-of-8 from the field and also notched three steals and two assists.
Sophomore Karley Naber added five points and one assist for Centennial, as she shot 2-of-8 from the floor. Freshman Averie Stuhr and sophomore Cora Payne both tallied four points on 2-of-4 shooting, while seniors Halley Heidtbrink and Halle Kinnett each scored three points.
Heidtbrink grabbed nine rebounds to tie Bargen for the team high, while Payne hauled in seven boards and sophomore Molly Prochaska added four. Stuhr and Savannah Horne tallied one rebound apiece.
Bargen and Payne each recorded three of the Broncos’ nine steals, while Prochaska, Kinnett and Stuhr all tallied one. Payne blocked three shots and Bargen rejected two to pace Centenennial. Heidtbrink swatted another block as the Broncos finished with six for the game.
Molly Griess (11 points) and Tabitha Seip (10) both cracked double figures for Nebraska Christian, which improved to 2-0. Centennial dropped to 0-2 and returns to the court on Thursday when Sandy Creek comes to town.