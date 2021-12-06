Offensive inconsistency, turnovers plague Centennial girls in loss to Nebraska Christian

UTICA – The Centennial Broncos galloped out of the gate during their home opener against Nebraska Christian on Saturday, scoring the game’s first five points. However, the Broncos couldn’t consistently manufacture offensive success and turned the ball over much too frequently as the Eagles left town with a 43-27 win.

Centennial shot the basketball better than it did in the season opener, when it shot just 22 percent from the floor (19 percent from beyond the arc) in a loss to David City – but not by much. The Broncos finished 11-of-39 (28 percent) from the floor and just 3-of-13 (23 percent) from downtown against the Eagles on Saturday, and they also went just 2-of-6 from the free-throw line.

While the Centennial offense struggled to find a consistent shooting rhythm all game long, turnovers also posed a concern. The Broncos turned the ball over 32 times in the loss, 11 more giveaways than they had in the season opener.

Part of Centennial’s turnover woes stemmed from a young roster still lacking much varsity experience – 25 of the Broncos’ giveaways came from freshmen and sophomores – and part of the problem came from the Eagles’ strong defensive effort, as they consistently hounded Centennial’s ballhandlers all game long.