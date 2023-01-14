Offensive explosion keys Knight boys’ 82-51 win at S-RC

SHELBY – The Nebraska Lutheran Knights came out of the game firing on all cylinders, exploding for 28 first-quarter points Saturday evening to race out to a 28-10 lead at Shelby-Rising City. The Huskies responded with a 26-17 run in the second quarter to trim the deficit in half heading to the intermission.

In the second half, however, the Knights simply proved to be too much. Lutheran responded with a 17-11 run in the third quarter and then closed the game by outscoring S-RC 20-4 over the final eight minutes as they rolled to an 82-51 win in Crossroads Conference action.

Shelby-Rising City simply had no answer for Lutheran’s Trey Richert as the senior poured in a game-high 38 points on 11 of 24 shooting. Richert buried 8 of 17 shots from beyond the arc for a 47% clip and also went 8 for 9 at the foul line.

As a team, Lutheran shot 30 of 61 from the floor and 10 of 27 from three. The Knights also hit on 12 of 16 free throws. Eli Vogt went 6 of 9 from the floor and netted 12 points, while Isaac Beiermann went a perfect 3 for 3 from the floor and finished with 10 as three Knights cracked double figures.

Trevor Hueske finished with nine points, Jace Dressel tallied five, Silas Vogel recorded four and Lucas Corwin and Jagger Phillips rounded out the scoring with two apiece.

Vogel pulled down a team-high eight rebounds followed by Richert with seven boards and four steals, while Vogt dished out six assists.