Offensive explosion keys Heartland boys over High Plains Storm

POLK – Heartland fired on all cylinders offensively Thursday night, as the Huskies buried 28 shots from the floor and poured in 78 points during a 33-point bludgeoning of High Plains.

While Heartland knocked down 28 field goals, High Plains shot just 14 of 37 from the floor and 4 of 15 from beyond the arc. Neither side shot particularly well from the foul line, with the Huskies finishing 13 of 24 on free throws and the Storm 13 of 27.

The Storm held a slim 24-23 edge on the glass, but the Huskies swiped 20 steals and only turned the ball over nine times themselves.

Junior Trev Peters drilled nine buckets and poured in a game-high 26 points for Heartland in the romp, while Kale Wetjen buried a pair of treys and made 5 of 6 free throws to join Peters in double figures with 11 points.

Jake Regier scored nine points for the Huskies, Trajan Arbuck eight and Hudson Regier tallied seven, while Thane Wetjen added six. Zachariah Quiring and Langdon Arbuck both recorded four points, while Tucker Bergen notched two and Hendric Switzer added one to round out Heartland’s offensive explosion as 10 different Huskies scored in the rout.