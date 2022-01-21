Offensive explosion keys Heartland boys over High Plains Storm

POLK – Heartland fired on all cylinders offensively Thursday night, as the Huskies buried 28 shots from the floor and poured in 78 points during a 33-point bludgeoning of High Plains.
While Heartland knocked down 28 field goals, High Plains shot just 14 of 37 from the floor and 4 of 15 from beyond the arc. Neither side shot particularly well from the foul line, with the Huskies finishing 13 of 24 on free throws and the Storm 13 of 27.
The Storm held a slim 24-23 edge on the glass, but the Huskies swiped 20 steals and only turned the ball over nine times themselves.
Junior Trev Peters drilled nine buckets and poured in a game-high 26 points for Heartland in the romp, while Kale Wetjen buried a pair of treys and made 5 of 6 free throws to join Peters in double figures with 11 points.
Jake Regier scored nine points for the Huskies, Trajan Arbuck eight and Hudson Regier tallied seven, while Thane Wetjen added six. Zachariah Quiring and Langdon Arbuck both recorded four points, while Tucker Bergen notched two and Hendric Switzer added one to round out Heartland’s offensive explosion as 10 different Huskies scored in the rout.
Senior Lane Urkoski paced High Plains with 13 points, while freshman Raul Marino notched 11 and senior Tyler McNaught added 10. Gavin Morris scored four points, Mario Lesiak recorded three and Cole Swanson and Gehrig Urkoski added two points apiece to round out the scoring for the Storm.
McNaught pulled down five rebounds to pace High Plains, while Hudson Regier grabbed five boards to lead Heartland. Trajan Arbuck dished out five assists and added a team-high five steals as nine different Huskies recorded at least one steal in the blowout victory.
Heartland finished the night with 15 assists and 20 steals, while High Plains mustered just two assists and four steals.