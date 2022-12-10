Offensive explosion fuels Dukes’ rout of Lexington

YORK – For the better part of three and a half quarters against Lexington on Saturday night, the York Dukes flirted with a school record that has stood for nearly 60 years.

The hosts shot a blistering 65.5% from the floor in the first half and canned nine treys as they scorched the nets to the tune of 54 points in the first 16 minutes. With 3:21 left in the third quarter, York sat at 69 points and within shouting distance of the program record for points in a game at 102, which was set in the mid-1960s.

With a running clock for much of the second half, the Dukes cooled off somewhat and instead settled for a mere 84 points as they blew past the Minutemen 84-41 and moved to 2-0 on the season.

“We shot the ball really well. I think the biggest thing for us is we came out with a lot of energy, and the kids really feed off of that,” head coach Scott Lamberty said. “We kept up a good, high tempo in the first half. In the second half we didn’t have the tempo but I thought we still executed well. Overall, I was pretty pleased.”

Lexington shot 50% from the floor over the first two quarters (10 for 20) yet still found themselves down by 31 points because York turned in an unconsciously hot half shooting the basketball. The Dukes drilled 19 of 29 shots from the floor and buried 9 of 14 tried from beyond the arc.

Ryan Seevers sparked the scoring explosion early, as the senior knocked down three triples and six total field goals over the first eight minutes en route to 17 first-quarter points. The offense was more balanced in the second stanza as five Dukes scored in the period.

York drained six 3-pointers in the second quarter from five different players, signaling the biggest key of the first half. While the hosts canned nine threes in the half and connected at a 64% clip from downtown, Lexington went just 2 of 8 from beyond the arc in the half.

After the offensive bonanza of the first two quarters in which York scored 28 and then 26 points, the Dukes cooled off coming out of the break with 19 points in the third quarter and 11 more in the fourth.

“When this group has multiple guys that shoot the ball well, they can be scary to play,” Lamberty said. “Obviously it’s hard to do that some nights, but I think if we can get better defensively on the nights when we’re not shooting the ball quite as well, get some steals and some layups, they can do some other things to get buckets on those hard nights.”

Seevers poured in a game-high 22 points, while Austin Phinney, Barrett Olson and Ryan Huston added 13 apiece for the Dukes. Garrett Ivey scored 10 points in the first half and finished with 12 for the game as five Dukes cracked double figures.

Leyton Snodgrass scored seven and Riley Clark tallied four as the duo accounted for all 11 of the Dukes’ fourth-quarter points.

Even with the second-half lull, York shot 31 of 53 (58.5%) from the floor for the game and made just over half of their shots from long range, finishing 11 of 21 on 3-balls. The Dukes also shot well at the charity stripe, knocking down 11 of 13 free throws.

The Dukes didn’t need to be stellar defensively Saturday thanks to the scoring onslaught, but the hosts weren’t quite as efficient on that end of the floor. Lexington finished 17 of 40 (42.5%) from the floor and 4 for 13 from deep.

York also held a 19-7 edge in turnover margin and outworked the Minutemen on the glass to the tune of a 25-17 rebounding advantage.

“I thought we were okay but not great defensively. We gave up too many easy looks where we didn’t rotate, and I don’t think we moved our feet well and we had our hands down on a few shots we needed to try harder to contest,” Lamberty said. “Those are the little details we need to fix that make a difference over the course of a 32-minute game, but we’ll break it down on film so they can see it, and we’ll get better.”