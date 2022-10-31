Oakland-Craig uses ball control to pull away from Panthers 56-30

OAKLAND – The Oakland-Craig Knights ran 67 offensive plays to just 45 for the Fillmore Central Panthers and pulled away by halftime for the 56-30 win over the Panthers in C2 state playoff football.

Oakland-Craig (8-2) used a powerful run game to rack up 271 yards on 49 carries and six touchdowns. Senior Lj McNeill led the way with 154 yards on 27 attempts and four touchdowns, while sophomores Jaxen Jorgenson and Braylon Anderson each ran for one score.

Fillmore Central’s Kade Cooper (4-15 for 126 yards); Treven Stassiness (3-5 for 21 yards) and Keegan Theobald 1 for 1 with eight yards all combined for 155 yards and one score.

The Knights added 208 yards passing to their 272 on the ground for 479 yards. Anderson was 8 of 15 to lead the Knight passing attack.

FC ended the game with 247 yards. One Panther touchdown was a Dan Stoner 80-yard kickoff return. Both Theobald and Cooper finished with one rushing touchdown and senior Jayden Wolf had three catches for 77 yards and the only score in the passing game.

The Panther season comes to an end with a 7-3 record.

Fillmore Central (7-3) 6 0 16 8-30

Oakland-Craig (9-1) 14 21 15 6-56