Nuttelman leads Cross County with two weekend championships

HOWELLS – Friday, Cross County/Osceola freshman Devin Nuttelman won his first bracket championship in the 113-pound division at the Columbus Lakeview invite.

Saturday he won his second with a 3-0 record and first place finish at the Howells-Dodge invite to go 7-0 in his first weekend of varsity wrestling.

The CC/O Twisters finished 11th at Lakeview and 15th at Howells-Dodge. Nuttelman accounted for 54.5 of the 80.5 points the team combined to score in the two meets.

Friday, Nuttelman defeated Cashtin Stanek of North Bend to win the championship with a pin at 2:41. Saturday he won by technical fall over Kevin Pedraza of Madison 15-0.

The Twisters got a fourth place finish from 106-pounder Wyatt Smith on both days as he finished up his two days of competition with a 3-4 record.

The team champion at Lakeview was Raymond Central with 193 points, second went to Lakeview with 177 and third was Elkhorn Valley with 129.5.

Saturday, Wisner-Pilger was the team champion with 152 points, second place just seven points back was Tekamah-Herman and third went to Madison with 117.

The Twisters will host Red Cloud/Blue Hill and South Central Unified District 5 tonight at Cross County High School.