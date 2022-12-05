 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nuttelman leads Cross County with two weekend championships

  • 0

HOWELLS – Friday, Cross County/Osceola freshman Devin Nuttelman won his first bracket championship in the 113-pound division at the Columbus Lakeview invite.

Saturday he won his second with a 3-0 record and first place finish at the Howells-Dodge invite to go 7-0 in his first weekend of varsity wrestling.

The CC/O Twisters finished 11th at Lakeview and 15th at Howells-Dodge. Nuttelman accounted for 54.5 of the 80.5 points the team combined to score in the two meets.

Friday, Nuttelman defeated Cashtin Stanek of North Bend to win the championship with a pin at 2:41. Saturday he won by technical fall over Kevin Pedraza of Madison 15-0.

The Twisters got a fourth place finish from 106-pounder Wyatt Smith on both days as he finished up his two days of competition with a 3-4 record.

People are also reading…

The team champion at Lakeview was Raymond Central with 193 points, second went to Lakeview with 177 and third was Elkhorn Valley with 129.5.

Saturday, Wisner-Pilger was the team champion with 152 points, second place just seven points back was Tekamah-Herman and third went to Madison with 117.

The Twisters will host Red Cloud/Blue Hill and South Central Unified District 5 tonight at Cross County High School.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Women's football proves invaluable for young Muslim women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News