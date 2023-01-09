Nuttelman leads CC/O at Malcolm invite

MALCOLM – The Cross County/Osceola Twisters finished 14th in the team race at the Malcolm invite Saturday, but the team did record one medalist as Devin Nuttelman continued a strong start to his freshman season at 106 pounds.

Nuttelman opened with a bye before notching a pin against Palmyra’s Levi Tramp in the semis. During the finals, the freshman picked up a victory over Omaha Concordia’s Trevor Hancock via an 18-2 technical fall.

Nuttelman’s title at 106 marked the Twisters’ only medalist Saturday. Wyatt Smith, Koy Metink, Kalan Lane, Liam White and Ty Racek were also in action for CC/O at Malcolm.