GRAND ISLAND – The Central City Bison racked up 190 points and second place Ord 171 at the Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders wrestling invite on Saturday.

The Cross County/Osceola Twisters had 28 points and finished in a tie for 14th with the Nebraska Christian Eagles. Eighteen teams competed.

The Twisters entered five wrestlers and the only medal was a gold to Class C No. 5 rated Devin Nuttelman (40-2), a freshman at 106 pounds.

Nuttelman defeated teammate Wyatt Smith in his first match by pin at 2:25 and in the semifinals downed Dalton Lovejoy of Central City by pin in 1:05.

In the championship he scored a major decision of 15-7 over Tekamah-Herman’s Blayne Williams.

The Twisters will be in Central City along with Centennial for the C-3 District wrestling championships. The action gets underway on Friday and concludes Saturday.