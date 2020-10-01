 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NSAA sets COVID requirements for postseason games and matches
0 comments

NSAA sets COVID requirements for postseason games and matches

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Spectators will have to wear face coverings during postseason volleyball matches and at postseason outdoor events when 6 feet of social distancing isn’t possible, the Nebraska School Activities Association announced Tuesday.

The governing body for the state’s high school athletics also will allow host schools in the postseason to establish additional requirements in consultation with local health departments, but those “must be the same for all teams, officials, and spectators.”

Athletes will be allowed to wear masks while competing, but it’s not a requirement. Coaches and bench personnel “are strongly encouraged” to wear a mask.

There will be no delays in the postseason schedule. If a team cannot participate due to COVID-19, it must forfeit or withdraw from competition.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News