NSAA releases subdistrict matchups for girls' district tourneys

STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars (17-6), rated No. 9 in the latest Lincoln Journal Star Class D-1 rankings, and the McCool Junction Mustangs (13-6) are being rewarded for their body of work over the girls’ basketball regular season as subdistrict hosts.

The Cougars will have No. 2 seed Nebraska Christian, No. 3 seed East Butler and No.4 and No. 5 seed Aquinas and Twin River playing in Stromsburg at the D1-5.

The Cougars will face the winner of the Aquinas-Twin River game on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. with East Butler and Nebraska Christian to follow. The D1-5 championship game will be played on Thursday night.

The Class D1-4 will feature four teams with top seed McCool Junction taking on Harvard at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15 to be followed by No. 2 Heartland and No. 3 Dorchester. That championship game will also be played on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Other area teams and their district destinations include the following.

C2-3 (site to be determined)

Tuesday, Feb. 15

(1) Freeman vs. winner of (4) Wilber-Clatonia-(5) Tri-County

(3) Palmyra vs. (2) Centennial