NSAA releases subdistrict matchups for girls' district tourneys

STROMSBURG – The Cross County Cougars (17-6), rated No. 9 in the latest Lincoln Journal Star Class D-1 rankings, and the McCool Junction Mustangs (13-6) are being rewarded for their body of work over the girls’ basketball regular season as subdistrict hosts.
The Cougars will have No. 2 seed Nebraska Christian, No. 3 seed East Butler and No.4 and No. 5 seed Aquinas and Twin River playing in Stromsburg at the D1-5.
The Cougars will face the winner of the Aquinas-Twin River game on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. with East Butler and Nebraska Christian to follow. The D1-5 championship game will be played on Thursday night.
The Class D1-4 will feature four teams with top seed McCool Junction taking on Harvard at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15 to be followed by No. 2 Heartland and No. 3 Dorchester. That championship game will also be played on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Other area teams and their district destinations include the following.
C2-3 (site to be determined)
Tuesday, Feb. 15
(1) Freeman vs. winner of (4) Wilber-Clatonia-(5) Tri-County
(3) Palmyra vs. (2) Centennial
Thursday, Feb. 17
Subdistrict Final
Class C2-6 at Sutton
Monday, Feb 14
7 p.m.-Fillmore Central (10-12) vs. Sandy Creek (4-17)
Tuesday, Feb 15
5:30 p.m.-Sutton vs. winner of FC-SC game.
7:30 p.m.- Thayer Central (16-5) vs. Superior (18-4)
Thursday, Feb 17
7 p.m. Subdistrict final
D2-2 at (site to be determined)
Tuesday, Feb. 15
(4) Friend vs. (1) Parkview Christian
(3) Nebraska Lutheran vs. (2) Exeter-Milligan
Thursday, Feb. 17
Subdistrict final
D2-3 at Osceola
Tuesday, Feb, 15
6 p.m.-(4) Giltner vs. (1) Osceola
7:30 p..- (3) High Plains vs. (2) Hampton
Thursday, Feb. 15
7 p.m. Subdistrict final