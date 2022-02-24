 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NSAA girls basketball district finals matchups

CLASS B DISTRICT FINALS

B-1 District Final: February 25, 2022 @ 5:30 PM CT; Host (Site): Elkhorn North (@ Elkhorn North HS)

• Teams: Elkhorn North (#1) VS McCook (#16)

B-2 District Final: February 25, 2022 @ 6:00 PM CT; Host (Site): Omaha Skutt Catholic (@ Omaha Skutt Catholic HS)

• Teams: Omaha Skutt Catholic (#2) VS Holdrege (#15)

B-3 District Final: February 25, 2022 @ 6:00 PM MT; Host (Site): Scottsbluff (@ Scottsbluff HS)

• Teams: Scottsbluff (#3) VS Waverly (#14)

B-4 District Final: February 25, 2022 @ 6:00 PM CT; Host (Site): Adams Central (@ Adams Central HS)

• Teams: Adams Central (#4) VS Platteview (#13)

B-5 District Final: March 1, 2022 @ 6:00 PM CT; Host (Site): Norris (@ Norris HS)

• Teams: Norris (#5) VS Gering (#12)

B-6 District Final: February 25, 2022 @ 6:00 PM CT; Host (Site): York (@ York HS)

• Teams: York (#6) VS Northwest (#11)

B-7 District Final: March 1, 2022 @ 5:00 PM CT; Host (Site): Beatrice (@ Beatrice HS)

• Teams: Beatrice (#7) VS Elkhorn (#10)

B-8 District Final: February 25, 2022 @ 5:30 PM MT; Host (Site): Sidney (@ Sidney HS)

• Teams: Sidney (#8) VS Blair (#9)

CLASS C1 DISTRICT FINALS

C1-1 District Final: February 25, 2022 @ 6:30 PM CT; Host (Site): Lincoln Lutheran (@ Lincoln Lutheran)

• Teams: Lincoln Lutheran (#1) VS Fairbury (#16)

C1-2 District Final: February 25, 2022 @ 7:00 PM CT; Host (Site): Aurora (@ Aurora High School)

• Teams: Broken Bow (#2) VS Omaha Gross Catholic (#15)

C1-3 District Final: February 25, 2022 @ 7:00 PM CT; Host (Site): Battle Creek (@ Battle Creek High School)

• Teams: North Bend Central (#3) VS Ainsworth (#14)

C1-4 District Final: February 25, 2022 @ 7:00 PM CT; Host (Site): North Platte (@ North Platte High School)

• Teams: Grand Island Central Catholic (#4) VS Chase County (#13)

C1-5 District Final: February 25, 2022 @ 7:00 PM CT; Host (Site): Wahoo (@ Wahoo)

• Teams: Wahoo (#5) VS BRLD (#12)

C1-6 District Final: February 25, 2022 @ 6:30 PM CT; Host (Site): Gothenburg (@ Gothenburg)

• Teams: Gothenburg (#6) VS Milford (#11)

C1-7 District Final: February 25, 2022 @ 6:00 PM CT; Host (Site): St. Paul (@ St. Paul)

• Teams: St. Paul (#7) VS Columbus Scotus (#10)

C1-8 District Final: February 25, 2022 @ 6:00 PM CT; Host (Site): Malcolm (@ Malcolm)

• Teams: Malcolm (#8) VS Syracuse (#9)

CLASS C2 DISTRICT FINALS

C2-1 District Final: February 25, 2022 @ 6:30 PM CT; Host (Site): Hastings St. Cecilia (@ Hastings St. Cecelia)

• Teams: Hastings St. Cecilia (#1) VS Centennial (#16)

C2-2 District Final: February 25, 2022 @ 7:00 PM CT; Host (Site): Guardian Angels Central Catholic (@ Guardian Angels Central Catholic)

• Teams: Guardian Angels Central Catholic (#2) VS Norfolk Catholic (#15)

C2-3 District Final:

February 25, 2022 @ 7:00 PM CT; Host (Site): North Platte Community College (@ North Platte Community College)

• Teams: Bridgeport (#3) VS North Central (#14)

C2-4 District Final: February 25, 2022 @ 6:00 PM CT; Host (Site): Central Community College - Columbus (@ Central Community College)

• Teams: Crofton (#4) VS Superior (#13)

C2-5 District Final: February 25, 2022 @ 7:00 PM CT; Host (Site): Ponca (@ Ponca)

• Teams: Ponca (#5) VS Pender (#12)

C2-6 District Final: February 25, 2022 @ 7:00 PM CT; Host (Site): Sutton (@ Sutton)

• Teams: Sutton (#6) VS Amherst (#11)

C2-7 District Final: February 25, 2022 @ 7:00 PM CT; Host (Site): Yutan (@ Yutan)

• Teams: Yutan (#7) VS Elkhorn Valley (#10)

C2-8 District Final: February 25, 2022 @ 6:30 PM CT; Host (Site): ONeill (@ O'Neill High School)

• Teams: Oakland-Craig (#8) VS Gordon-Rushville (#9)

CLASS D1 DISTRICT FINALS

D1-1 District Final: February 25, 2022 @ 6:00 PM CT; Host (Site): Crete (@ Crete High School)

• Teams: Elmwood-Murdock (#1) VS McCool Junction (#16)

D1-2 District Final: February 25, 2022 @ 7:00 PM CT; Host (Site): Wisner-Pilger (@ Wisner-Pilger High School)

• Teams: Archbishop Bergan (#2) VS Plainview (#15)

D1-3 District Final: February 25, 2022 @ 7:00 PM CT; Host (Site): Columbus Lakeview (@ Columbus Lakeview High School)

• Teams: Ravenna (#3) VS Hartington Cedar Catholic (#14)

D1-4 District Final: February 25, 2022 @ 6:30 PM CT; Host (Site): Hampton (@ Hampton High School)

• Teams: Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (#4) VS Overton (#13)

D1-5 District Final: February 25, 2022 @ 7:00 PM CT; Host (Site): Holdrege (@ Holdrege High School)

• Teams: Shelton (#5) VS Cambridge (#12)

D1-6 District Final: February 25, 2022 @ 7:00 PM CT; Host (Site): Kearney (@ Kearney High School)

• Teams: Alma (#6) VS Nebraska Christian (#11)

D1-7 District Final: February 25, 2022 @ 6:00 PM CT; Host (Site): Cross County (@ Cross County High School)

• Teams: Niobrara/Verdigre (#7) VS Johnson-Brock (#10)

D1-8 District Final: February 25, 2022 @ 7:00 PM CT; Host (Site): Shelby-Rising City (@ Shelby-Rising City High School)

• Teams: Elgin Public/Pope John (#8) VS BDS (#9)

CLASS D2 DISTRICT FINALS

D2-1 District Final: February 25, 2022 @ 6:30 PM CT; Host (Site): Palmyra (@ Palmyra High School)

• Teams: Falls City Sacred Heart (#1) VS Osceola (#16)

D2-2 District Final: February 25, 2022 @ 7:00 PM CT; Host (Site): Burwell (@ Burwell High School)

• Teams: Humphrey St. Francis (#2) VS Sandhills/Thedford (#15)

D2-3 District Final: February 25, 2022 @ 6:30 PM CT; Host (Site): Boone Central (@ Boone Central High School)

• Teams: St. Mary's (#3) VS Exeter-Milligan (#14)

D2-4 District Final: February 25, 2022 @ 7:00 PM CT; Host (Site): Hastings College (@ Hastings College)

• Teams: Anselmo-Merna (#4) VS Parkview Christian (#13)

D2-5 District Final: February 25, 2022 @ 6:00 PM CT; Host (Site): Gibbon (@ Gibbon High School)

• Teams: Sterling (#5) VS South Platte (#12)

D2-6 District Final: February 25, 2022 @ 6:30 PM CT; Host (Site): Paxton (@ Paxton High School)

• Teams: Crawford (#6) VS Silver Lake (#11)

D2-7 District Final: February 25, 2022 @ 7:00 PM CT; Host (Site): Wilcox-Hildreth (@ Wilcox-Hildreth High School)

• Teams: Wauneta-Palisade (#7) VS Diller-Odell (#10)

D2-8 District Final: February 25, 2022 @ 6:00 PM CT; Host (Site): Ord (@ Ord High School)

• Teams: Maywood-Hayes Center (#8) VS Wynot (#9)

