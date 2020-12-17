Noyd’s 3-pointers help Cross County pull away from Hampton

STROMSBURG-The Cross County Cougars jumped to a 16-4 lead over the Hampton Hawks on Thursday night, but the Hampton crew scored six straight to make it 16-10.

That prompted a timeout by Cougars head coach Jimmy Blex and Cross County turned up the heat at both ends of the court and ran away with the Crossroads Conference regular season boy’s matchup by the final score of 62-26.

Cross County senior Isaac Noyd scored 17 first half points as he knocked down five 3-pointers as the Cougars pulled away with 24-5 second quarter run and led at the break 47-15.

Hampton missed their first six shots of the third quarter and the Cougars built their lead to 40 points with about three minutes to play in the quarter. That meant a continuous clock for the remainder of the game.

Cross County was up 60-19 through three quarters and the rest of the game was played by the Cougar’s bench as the starters were done for the night.

The Hawks made up a little bit of ground out scoring the hosts 6-2 over the final eight minutes.

Noyd finished with 19 to lead Cross County while junior Cory Hollinger added nine and Shayden Lundstrom had seven. Cross County hit 11 3-pointers in the win and went 7 of 12.