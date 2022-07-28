Noyd brings state championship experience to Cross County

Shelby-Rising City graduate ready to get to work with Cougar program

STROMSBURG - This year will be Emmie Noyd’s first head coaching experience, but her time at Diller-Odell as an assistant while the Griffins won a state championship gives her knowledge and background to build on as she takes over the Cougar program.

Noyd is a 2016 graduate from Shelby-Rising City and is well aware of the rivalry between the Huskies and the Cougars.

“There is a lot of rivalry here between Cross County and Shelby. Whenever I am home in Shelby I hear it all the time so when we go up there I’m sure it’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Noyd. ““I was born and raised in Shelby. I went to school at Shelby-Rising City and graduated from there in 2016. I went on to play volleyball at Concordia University and I graduated there in 2020.”

Noyd won’t have to wait long to go back to Shelby as the Cougars travel to take on the Huskies on Thursday, September 1.

Following her graduation she was hired at Diller-Odell as an assistant.

“The first two-years after college I taught at Diller-Odell near Beatrice and I was their assistant volleyball coach. While I was there my first year we won a state championship and that was pretty cool,” Noyd said. “My second year we qualified, but our best player got injured just before the start of districts and that was a bummer.”

It was a phone call from her high school teammate and now assistant coach Macy Stewart that landed her the job at Cross County.

“My other assistant Macy Stewart who I went to school with” at Shelby-RC “and graduated together gave me a call and she talked about the position that was open and we always talked about me moving back home,” explained Noyd. “The coaching position was open and first grade position as well and (she) said that I should go for it. I never thought I would leave Diller-Odell, but the opportunity of coming home and being a big part of the small town rivalry, it’s great.”

Noyd added there is always an adjustment the team has to go through with a new head coach. Building confidence in the girls is one of the keys to also being successful.

“There is an adjustment, but it is just training these girls to the systems that I am going to coach them with. So then they just have to believe in themselves and gain confidence on the court,” the coach said. “We are working through those adjustments this summer, but once the season hits I hope they have built that confidence in themselves.”

Noyd knows she is youthful, but her experiences have helped to grow her love of the game.

“I am a young head coach, but really just the experience I’ve had and the roles that I have filled while being a volleyball player myself at Concordia,” Noyd stated. “They grew my love for the game and I grew my knowledge for the game. So it’s just really experience wise and the legacy that Diller-Odell has of seven years in a row they have been at state and they have won two state championships. So being able to coach in that type of program as well getting the experience of coaching a high-level high school team and being able to connect those two and bring it into a program here with a program that has a lot of talent, I am really confident in what I can do and what we can do together.”