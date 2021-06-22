Noyd, Beethe, East win high-scoring Sertoma All-Star Game

The West offensive line came alive on its next possession, gaining 53 yards and earning its first three first downs on the first three snaps of the drive. Dundy County-Stratton’s Serbando Diaz scored on a 1-yard run to cut the lead to 20-6.

The teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter. Siems broke off a 54-yard run for the East on a fourth-and-1 play, but the West answered with a 9-yard plunge.

The West made it a game when Hi Line’s Connor Schutz connected with Neligh-Oakdale’s Julien Hearn (the West offensive MVP) on a 50-yard bomb. The PAT kick by West Holt’s Rumen Rentschler cut the lead to 26-21 with 29 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

The East generated a big insurance score when Siems found Pohlman for a second TD in the game, this time a 21-yarder with 6:51 to go. That gave their team a 32-21 cushion.

The West gave itself a chance with an 8-yard pass from Schutz to Hearn with 4:23 left. Hearn ran in the conversion to cut the East’s lead to 32-29.

Siems sealed the win when he slipped a tackle on third-and-4 and raced into the end zone for a 42-yard score. He also ran in the PAT to put the East up 40-29 with 2:06 remaining.