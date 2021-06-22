Noyd, Beethe, East win high-scoring Sertoma All-Star Game

HASTINGS – Jesse Drahota never got to experience a high school football playoff game during his high school career.
So participating in the Sertoma 8-Man Football Classic proved to be an especially rewarding experience for the Ravenna graduate.
Drahota did his part to try to help the West rally from an early 20-0 deficit by scoring a touchdown and a two-point conversion in the third quarter, but the East ended up claiming a 40-29 victory Saturday at Hastings College thanks to offensive most valuable player Cole Siems.
The Tri County quarterback rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries and was also 4-for-5 passing for 96 yards with two more scores.
The East dominated the early portion of the game and scored three times before the West recorded a first down.
Cross County’s Isaac Noyd scored from 1 yard out on fourth down to open the scoring with 7:40 left in the first half, then Stanton’s Sutton Pohlman hauled in a 47-yard touchdown pass from Siems.
Johnson County Central quarterback Hunter Haughton – who previously played at Fullerton – took over the next possession and directed the East on a 13-play, 58-yard drive. He capped it off with a 2-yard TD run and also ran in the PAT to put the West up 20-0 with 8:37 remaining in the first half.
The West offensive line came alive on its next possession, gaining 53 yards and earning its first three first downs on the first three snaps of the drive. Dundy County-Stratton’s Serbando Diaz scored on a 1-yard run to cut the lead to 20-6.
The teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter. Siems broke off a 54-yard run for the East on a fourth-and-1 play, but the West answered with a 9-yard plunge.
The West made it a game when Hi Line’s Connor Schutz connected with Neligh-Oakdale’s Julien Hearn (the West offensive MVP) on a 50-yard bomb. The PAT kick by West Holt’s Rumen Rentschler cut the lead to 26-21 with 29 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
The East generated a big insurance score when Siems found Pohlman for a second TD in the game, this time a 21-yarder with 6:51 to go. That gave their team a 32-21 cushion.
The West gave itself a chance with an 8-yard pass from Schutz to Hearn with 4:23 left. Hearn ran in the conversion to cut the East’s lead to 32-29.
Siems sealed the win when he slipped a tackle on third-and-4 and raced into the end zone for a 42-yard score. He also ran in the PAT to put the East up 40-29 with 2:06 remaining.
The East clinched the win by recovering an onside kick that bounced off a West upman before running out the clock.
The win gave the East a 22-21 advantage in the all-time series and snapped the West’s four-game winning streak. Defensive MVPs were Mullen’s Bryce McIntosh for the West and Falls City Sacred Heart’s Del Casteel for the East. There were no turnovers in the game.
East 40, West 29
West 0 6 15 8—29
East 12 8 6 14—40
First Quarter
E—Isaac Noyd 1 run (pass failed), 7:40.
E—Sutton Pohlman 47 pass from Cole Siems (pass failed), 5:01.
Second Quarter
E—Hunter Haughton 2 run (Haughton run), 8:37.
W—Serbando Diaz 1 run (run failed), 7:20.
Third Quarter
E—Siems 54 run (run failed), 8:10.
W—Jesse Drahota 9 run (Drahota pass from Karsen Reimers), 5:06.
W—Julian Hearn 50 pass from Connor Schutz (Rumen Rentschler kick), 0:29.
Fourth Quarter
E—Pohlman 21 pass from Siems (run failed), 6:51.
W—Hearn 8 pass from Schutz (Hearn run), 4:23.
E—Siems 42 run (Siems run), 2:06.
W E
First downs 14 20
Rushes-yards 32-175 58-276
Passing yards 144 136
Comp-Att-Int 5-10-0 5-7-0
Punts-avg. 3-32.3 3-31.3
Punt returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoff returns 4-41 2-49
Fumbles-lost 1-0 2-0
Penalties-yards 1-5 3-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—W: Jesse Drahota (Ravenna) 6-64, Serbando Diaz (DCS), 10-61, Connor Schutz (Hi Line) 8-44, Brian Turek (Hemingford) 4-19, Julien Hearn (Neligh-Oakdale) 1-(minus 5), Karsen Reimers (Palmer) 3-(minus 8). E: Cole Siems (Tri County) 20-170, Isaac Noyd (Cross County) 11-44, Hunter Haughton (Johnson County Central) 14-34, Del Casteel (Falls City Sacred Heart) 6-16, Dalton Kleinschmidt (BDS) 4-9, Haustyn Forney (Humphrey St. Francis) 2-9, Lance Paprocki (Clarkson-Leigh) 1-(minus 5).
PASSING—W: Connor Schutz (Hi Line) 4-5-0 108, Julien Hearn (Neligh-Oakdale) 1-1-0 36, Karsen Reimers (Palmer) 0-3-0 0. E: Cole Siems (Tri County) 4-5-0 96, Hunter Haughton (Johnson County Central) 1-2-0 20.