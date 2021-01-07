Noyd and Seim lead Cougars 19-6 fourth quarter run

STROMSBURG-The No. 7 Sutton Mustangs and the No. 9 Cross County Cougars went to the final eight minutes with either team still having a chance to win.

The Mustangs opportunity didn’t last long as the Cougars opened the first 1 minute and 47 seconds of the fourth quarter on a 9-2 run and pulled away for the 44-29 win to improve to 10-1 on the year.

Sutton falls to 6-4.

Senior Isaac Noyd and Carter Seim took over as they did most of the football season scoring a combined 15 points. Both players finished with a game-high 12 points as did junior Cory Hollinger.

Cross County was 7 of 9 from the field over the final eight minutes and finished the game 17 of 37 with a 2 of 8 effort from behind the arc.

The Cougars also started to control the board as they ended the game with 26-21 rebounding advantage and their defense forced 12 Sutton turnovers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Cougars led 11 -6 at the end of the first quarter, but the Mustangs used an 8-2 second quarter scoring advantage to lead at the break 14-13.