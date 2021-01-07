Noyd and Seim lead Cougars 19-6 fourth quarter run

STROMSBURG-The No. 7 Sutton Mustangs and the No. 9 Cross County Cougars went to the final eight minutes with either team still having a chance to win.
The Mustangs opportunity didn’t last long as the Cougars opened the first 1 minute and 47 seconds of the fourth quarter on a 9-2 run and pulled away for the 44-29 win to improve to 10-1 on the year.
Sutton falls to 6-4.
Senior Isaac Noyd and Carter Seim took over as they did most of the football season scoring a combined 15 points. Both players finished with a game-high 12 points as did junior Cory Hollinger.
Cross County was 7 of 9 from the field over the final eight minutes and finished the game 17 of 37 with a 2 of 8 effort from behind the arc.
The Cougars also started to control the board as they ended the game with 26-21 rebounding advantage and their defense forced 12 Sutton turnovers.
The Cougars led 11 -6 at the end of the first quarter, but the Mustangs used an 8-2 second quarter scoring advantage to lead at the break 14-13.
Sutton struggled from the field and in the fourth quarter particularly when they were just 3 of 9 and finished 1 of 11 from the three-point arc. Sutton went 12 of 38 overall and 4 of 11 at the free throw line.
Cross County was 8 of 13 on the free 15-foot freebie.
Sutton was led in scoring by Quenton Jones with 10 and Jesse Herndon with eight.
Cross County will be in action on Saturday at Heartland with tip-off at 5:15 p.m.
Sutton (6-3) 6 8 9 6-29
Cross County (9-1) 11 2 12 19-44
SUT (29)-Wiseman 5, Jones 10, Haight 1, Anderson 5, Herndon 8. Totals-12-38 (1-11) 4-11-29.
CC (44)-Lundstrom 5, Seim 12, Hollinger 12, Noyd 12, Rystrom 4, Mickey 2. Totals-17-37 (2-8) 8-13-44.