Northwest topples York in top-10 volleyball clash

YORK – In a matchup between a pair of Omaha World-Herald Class B top-10 volleyball teams, the No. 9 Grand Island Northwest Vikings defeated the No. 7 York Dukes 22-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-21 on Tuesday evening.
Northwest opened the match with two straight points before senior Melanie Driewer put the Dukes on the board with two kills in the next three points. After Northwest took a 5-3 lead, senior Masa Scheierman hammered her first kill of the match to cut the deficit to one.
The two teams traded points before a kill from senior Brynn Hirschfeld tied the set at seven apiece, and junior Rylyn Cast followed with a winner of her own to spark a 3-0 York run.
With the Dukes holding a 10-8 lead, the Vikings reeled off six consecutive points to regain the lead. York answered back with four of the next five points as a Scheierman kill cut the deficit to one.
Scheierman’s third kill of the opening set tied the set at 17, and her fourth winner three points later gave the Dukes a 19-18 lead and sparked a 3-0 run.
Northwest answered with three of the next four points to cut the deficit to 22-21, but a service error and a Driewer kill made it 24-21 York. The Vikings fought off one set point but not two, and the Dukes took the first set 25-22.
The Vikings took the first three points of the second set, but a pair of Scheierman kills kept York within striking distance. The South Dakota State commit added her third winner of the set a few points later to cut the deficit to 6-5.
York took two of the next three points to tie the set at seven before Northwest seized control of the set with six straight points to park an 8-2 run. The Dukes rebounded with a 5-0 run of their own thanks to a pair of kills from Scheierman, a winner from Driewer and an Ava Ziemba block.
Northwest took the next two points before Scheierman hammered two kills in the next fourt points to cut the deficit to 19-16. However, the Vikings ended the set on a 6-3 run to even the match with a 25-19 win.
Cast kept the Dukes in the pivotal third set early with three kills in the first eight points, and a block from Hirschfeld and Ziemba tied the set at five. The Vikings regained the lead on a service error, but junior Kelly Erwin, Scheierman and Ziemba smashed kills on each of the next three points as York took an 8-6 lead.
Northwest answered with three of the next four points, and the two teams traded blows until Cast’s fourth kill of the set evened the score at 14 apiece. Ziemba and Hirschfeld combined for a block on the next point to give the Dukes a lead, but the Vikings answered right back with a pair of kills.
After Ziemba whacked a kill and tied the set at 16 apiece, the Vikings rattled off six straight points to take control of the set. Ziemba and Scheierman cut the deficit to 22-18 with back-to-back kills, but the Vikings took the next three points to win the set 25-18 and take a 2-1 lead in the match.
Scheierman notched two kills and a block in the first seven points to give York an early 4-3 lead in the fourth set before Northwest took the next two points to regain the lead. Scheierman answered back with two more winners in the next four points, the latter sparking a 3-0 run to give the Dukes an 8-7 lead.
The Vikings took the next point to even the set, but York answered back as a Driewer kill and Hirschfeld ace kickstarted a 3-0 run. After a Northwest point, Driewer and Scheierman whacked kills on two of the next three points and the Dukes took a 13-10 lead.
Northwest took three of the next five points, but Scheierman crushed two more winners to help York maintain a lead. A 3-0 Vikings run gave them a 16-15 lead, but Cast answered with a kill to even up the set.
After the two teams traded points, Northwest reeled off six of the next seven points to take a 23-18 lead. Scheierman smashed three kills in the next four points to cut the deficit to 24-21, but the Vikings answered with a winner to take the set and clinch a 3-1 win.
Scheierman hammered a match-high 27 kills for York in the loss, while Driewer and junior Rylyn Cast added six winners apiece. Ziemba recorded three kills and senior Brynn Hirschfeld and junior Kelly Erwin both tallied one winner.
Hirschfeld and Scheierman recorded the Dukes’ only aces, while Ziemba led the York effort at the net with three blocks. Hirschfeld added two rejections and Scheierman and Cast each notched one.
Junior Whitney Loman and senior Ashlynn Brown both crushed 13 kills to lead the Northwest attack in the win. The Vikings improved to 21-11 on the season ahead of subdistrict play next week.
York dropped to 22-9 and closes the regular season Thursday at Schuyler.
