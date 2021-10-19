Northwest topples York in top-10 volleyball clash

York took two of the next three points to tie the set at seven before Northwest seized control of the set with six straight points to park an 8-2 run. The Dukes rebounded with a 5-0 run of their own thanks to a pair of kills from Scheierman, a winner from Driewer and an Ava Ziemba block.

Northwest took the next two points before Scheierman hammered two kills in the next fourt points to cut the deficit to 19-16. However, the Vikings ended the set on a 6-3 run to even the match with a 25-19 win.

Cast kept the Dukes in the pivotal third set early with three kills in the first eight points, and a block from Hirschfeld and Ziemba tied the set at five. The Vikings regained the lead on a service error, but junior Kelly Erwin, Scheierman and Ziemba smashed kills on each of the next three points as York took an 8-6 lead.

Northwest answered with three of the next four points, and the two teams traded blows until Cast’s fourth kill of the set evened the score at 14 apiece. Ziemba and Hirschfeld combined for a block on the next point to give the Dukes a lead, but the Vikings answered right back with a pair of kills.