Northwest pitching does in Dukes for league title

AURORA – Wins over both Aurora and Crete set the Dukes up for a regular season monster finish in the finals of the Central Conference Tournament in Aurora on Wednesday.
Unfortunately, Northwest’s pitching dominance of the York offense continued. The Vikings won 10-0 in the finals, their second 10-0 shutout over the Dukes this year.
Up to the finals the Dukes’ bats were on fire scoring 11 runs on 13 hits with two home runs against Aurora and nine runs on nine hits and one home run against Crete.
York had just two hits against Northwest, but their seven errors led to nine unearned runs in the loss to the Vikings.
“We told the girls that if we could go 2-1 in conference that we would play for at least third place. Beating Aurora was sweet revenge. Our pitching was good, we proved to ourselves that we could hit both Aurora pitchers and gave us confidence for Monday at subdistricts,” commented York head coach Ken Meyers. “Before the Crete game we got the team together and went through what their pitcher threw against us earlier in the year. Our pitching was solid for most of the game but we need to limit the walks. Mattie Pohl’s grand slam couldn’t have come at a better time. Nerve wracking at the end of the game leading by one with bases loaded but we held on.”
Meyer’s knew beating Northwest would be tough, but an even tougher task with all the errors.
“Beating Northwest was going to be a tall task but I thought Lauryn Mattox pitched a great game. We need to play defense the whole game behind her. We let the fourth inning get away from us,” added Meyers. “I am super proud of what this team did today. They were one as a team, the dugout cheered and they were loud. They proved to themselves that they are better than their record shows. Three straight days of softball is a lot to ask but we did it and we will get ready for Monday.”
York will be the No. 3 seed in the subdistrict which will be played at the Aurora Diamond 4R Complex.
The district finals will be played Friday, October 8 with the eight district winners and the next highest seeds matched up with the team with highest wild card point total hosting.
Here is the schedule for subdistrict involving area teams.
Class B-7 at Aurora
3 p.m. Aurora (19-10) vs. Blue River (6-22)
5 p.m. Columbus Lakeview (16-8) vs. York (14-14)
7 p.m. Championship- winner advances to district final October 8
Class C-6 at Leigh, Nebraska
1 p.m. No. 1 HWY 91 (18-8) vs. No. 4 Centennial 6-21)
3 p.m. No. 2 Fairbury (12-15) vs. No. 3 Pierce (6-17)