Northwest pitcher too hot for Dukes to handle

GRAND ISLAND – Only one time in the last 10 games has the York defense shut down their opponent and held them to a goose egg in the first inning.

York is allowing nearly three runs per game in the first inning alone and that same trend continued Monday night at Class B No. 7 Northwest. The Vikings scored seven runs in the bottom of the first on their way to a 10-0 five-inning rout in prep softball.

The York bats were silenced by Northwest pitcher Sundberg who gave up just one hit and struck out 11 Duke batters in 3 2/3 innings of work. The Northwest defense did not have to record an out.

York’s only hit in the game came off the bat of freshman Lauryn Mattox who singled.

The Vikings had nine hits in the win. Urbanski was 2 for 3 with two RBIs; Zobel had two hits and drove in two runs; Kaspersen was 2 for 2; Cushing had two hits in as many plate appearances and drove in one run.

“Their pitcher was the best we have seen by far this year. She was in total control,” said York head coach Kent Meyer. “We need to be better prepared for the start of games and that falls on me. We need to learn to get out of the first inning.”