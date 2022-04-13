Northwest ousts Duke girls from league soccer tourney

GRAND ISLAND – The first win of the season for the York Duke girls’ soccer team came on Monday night when they defeated the Crete Cardinals 2-0 to earn the right to advance to Tuesday’s quarterfinal game of the Central Conference Tournament against the No. 1 seed Northwest Vikings.

The Dukes (1-8) and the Vikings (5-2) had played earlier this season with Northwest picking up the 5-1 win over the Dukes on March 31.

York came in with a lot of momentum, looking to pull the upset, but those hopes ended quickly as head coach Rich Saxer said the team came out with no fire and made too many mistakes in the 4-0 loss.

“We came out flat with not nearly enough communication. There were defensive blunders leading to Northwest goals which we need to clean up,” said Saxer. “On a positive note we played physically tough and will need to continue to do so. This is a difficult stretch of games with Lexington up on Thursday. The expectations are up and so we played them better than last time. We will learn from this.”

Northwest lit the scoreboard twice in each half with the first goal coming 20 minutes into the game and the second with five minutes remaining in the half.

In the first meeting the Dukes trailed 3-1 at the break.

Northwest added two more goals in the second half to account for the 4-0 final.

The Dukes finished with four shots on goal and Northwest 12. Sophomore keeper Sam McDaniel ended her day with eight saves. Northwest had peppered 29 shots at McDaniel in the first meeting, so the defense was able to eliminate a lot of the Vikings scoring chances on Tuesday.

The defensive leaders were freshman Lauryn Mattox and junior Josie Loosvelt who each recorded nine steals. Senior Nathaly Argueta was charted with four steals in the loss.

Lexington will be in York for a 5 p.m. game on Thursday. This is a rescheduled contest from March 22.

York will be on the road to Holdrege on Tuesday and then will play Conestoga on Thursday in a make-up game from this past Monday that had to be moved due to first round of the Central Conference tourney.