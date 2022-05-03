Northwest ends Duke boys soccer season in B-7 semifinal

GRAND ISLAND - Due to heavy rains on Monday the B-7 semifinal between the York Dukes, the No. 4 seed, and the Northwest Vikings, the No. 1 seed was postponed to Tuesday afternoon.

The two teams had met earlier in the season and the Northwest Vikings made a second half corner kick and goal stand up for a 1-0 win on March 31.

On Tuesday the Dukes had only a few chances to score as the Viking defense held them to just two shots on goal and the Northwest offense opened it up in the second half when they scored three times on their way to the 4-0 win.

The Viking offense was relentless as they fired 26 total shots. York’s junior keeper Austin Phinney recorded eight saves on 12 shots on goal.

The Dukes end their season with 6-9 record, while Northwest moves on at 12-3.