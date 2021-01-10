Northwest defends inbounds pass, sinks Dukes

GRAND ISLAND-With a few ticks under 10 seconds to play in the game, York got the ball past midcourt and called a timeout.
This was after Northwest had missed two free throws that could have iced the game.
The Dukes gave the ball to senior Jake Erwin who could not get the ball inbounds and York was called for five seconds.
Northwest’s Jedrek Walford, who had missed the two free throws earlier sank both charity tosses preserving Northwest’s 52-48 win in boys Central Conference action on Saturday.
“I just didn’t get a time out quick enough, explained York head coach Scott Lamberty after the game. “We were setting a screen for Barrett (Olsen) to the corner and trying to get that look and we were also having Matt (Haggadone) come through an elevator screen looking for a three if we could get it. If we got the ball inbounds we were going to set a screen for Jake (Erwin) and let him get to the basket because we were only down two points so we were going to try to get right to the rack and see what he could do. We just didn’t get the ball in inbounds.”
York trailed Northwest after three quarters 37-33, but fought back to take a late lead as Haggadone knocked down six of his team-high 15 points and Chase Collingham dropped a short hook and buried a three-pointer from the top of the key.
Lamberty said after an early season struggle, Haggadone is starting to find his game.
“He’s been getting better, he just hasn’t been making many shots. The thing was he was settling a lot for the three, but now he has himself where he gets to the basket off the dribble and gets the pull up and he is getting more good shots,” Lamberty said. “Good things will happen when you get to the basket more and he is starting to do that and get some easier looks.”
Northwest made a living at the free throw line in the fourth quarter as they went 6 of 9 and finished 12 of 17 in the win.
York trailed 12-11 at the end of the first quarter, but won the second eight minutes 11-10 and the two teams went to the break all knotted at 22-22.
Northwest leading scorer Parker Jansky who finished with 18 points had 16 of his points in the second half, including seven over the final eight minutes. Jansky hit a pair of three’s in the second half while Walford had 14 points.
York was 19 of 39 from the field and 5 of 14 on treys, while the Vikings finished 17 of 40 with 6 of 19 on three pointers.
York posted 25 rebounds to the Vikings 22, but threw the ball away 23 times to just 10 turnovers for the host.
Lamberty said the team knows what they need to do and he feels they are making progress.
“These losses definitely reveal what we need to work on. Right now we just have too many possessions where we are not passing to a target and we are not catching the ball,” Lamberty stated. “We are just not crisp with the ball and we are struggling to run an offense.”
York (3-8) has another trip to Grand Island tonight when they take on the 11-1 Grand Island Central Catholic Crusaders with a 7:30 p.m. tip.
York (3-8) 11 11 11 15-48
Northwest 12 10 15 15-52