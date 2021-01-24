North Platte hands No.1 Dukes their second loss

NORTH PLATTE-The York Dukes were staring at a 16-point deficit in the first half Saturday in their game at North Platte.

The Dukes battled and were able to even the score late, but after the Bulldogs went back on top by three points, a late 3-point try to tie the score by York was off the mark and North Platte held on for the 54-51 win in girls’ non-conference action.

The Dukes’ who lost their first game of the season last Tuesday to Norris, also had a tough match-up with Fairbury on Friday night and then boarded the bus to North Platte on Saturday for an early afternoon tip.

York head coach Matt Kern said after the game that despite the early deficit the girls played well in the second half.

“We battled after getting down early. We were down 16 at one point in the first half. We tied the game late and had a 3-point try at the buzzer by Mattie Pohl rim out that would have tied the game,” said Kern. “I love how we responded after the half. North Platte is a tough team and this is a tough environment.”

York trailed 18-8 at the end of the first quarter as North Platte senior Gracie Honeborg scored 10 of her 21 game-high points as the Bulldogs pushed the margin to 16 points before the Dukes started to work their way back.