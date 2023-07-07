UTICA – In just a few years, Centennial new head girl’s basketball coach Eric Klothe has seen a lot of Nebraska.

Klothe, who grew up in North Bend and graduated ss a Tiger alma-mater attended college at Wayne State.

His first coaching assignment was at Ponca, which is located in the northeast corner of Nebraska. He was with the Indian’s for four years before moving on to take a coaching position at Stapleton, which is located north of North Platte. He was head coach five of the six seasons he was with the Mavericks/Broncos.

“I am originally from North Bend that is where I graduated. Went up to Wayne State, I did coach up at Ponca for four years, I was with coach Bob Hayes my last year. Then I got a teaching job out west at Stapleton, coaching basketball there five out of the six years I was there, now I am out here with Centennial,” said Klothe. “There was a P.E. job opening and the coaching position came with it so I have been a head coach for a couple of years so I just wanted to get back to this area and Centennial was a good fit for me.

Klothe who has been married for three years to his wife Rachel, have a 10-month old daughter.

The new head man said that there is a lot of talent at Centennial and the summer camps is a real good place to build that team chemistry and get to know the girls before the start of the season in December.

“We have a lot to work with here. Coach Polk (Jake) did a great job with these girls. Lots to work with, we only graduated one senior so we have a lot of experience coming back. We also have 10 freshmen coming in to so we are going to have a lot of youth and a couple of girls that might help us right away,” said Klothe commented. “The summer camps we are just kind of getting to know each other and what they are used to and what I am used to. Right now the biggest thing is playing together in a new system and getting used to that.”

Klothe returns 100% of his offense and his top five scorers who put up better than 30 points per game in the team’s 15-10 record during the 2022-2023 season.

Leading scorer is junior Catelynn Bargen at 9.5 points per game, second is junior Savannah Horne at 7.6 and senior Cora Payne averages 7.1.

“This is a time we try some different things and see what works and what doesn’t. A win in the camps is always good but it is not the end of the summer if we do lose a few and that’s not what is important,” Klothe explained. “FUN, that’s all it is. I always think that the winter season is a long season so to come out here to learn and have fun, that is what it‘s all about. This is the time to have fun and really let loose. Really just get in here and play.”