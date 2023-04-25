BEATRICE – It was the third meeting this year between the Norris Titans and the York Dukes on Monday, as both teams were part of the 11-team field at the Beatrice invite at the Beatrice Country Club.

Norris, who had defeated the Dukes twice this year, made it three in a row as they fired a team score of 309, with York taking home second place 17 strokes off the Titans' pace with a 326. Bennington was third (337); fourth went to Crete with a 340 and rounding out the top five was Beatrice with a team score of 349.

Both the Titans and the Dukes will be among the favored at the Class B State meet, which will be held at Gering's Monument Shadows Golf Course in late May.

York senior Marshall McCarthy led the Dukes with a front nine score of 40 and a 38 on the backside for a 78. That was good for fourth place overall, and he was the only York player to post a sub-80 score.

The individual medalist was Norris’ Carson Thuber with a 74 as he beat out his teammate AJ Combs, who also posted a 74. Third went to Beatrice’s Trey Baehr (75), while Bennington’s Reid Thornburg was fifth with a 79.

The rest of the Dukes' scoring was as follows; Emmanuel Jensen (82), Jaxson Hinze (83), Elijah Jensen (83) and Ryan Seevers (83). They finished in 10th, 11th, 12th and 13th place respectively, with all four medaling.

York head coach Dan Malleck said the conditions were challenging.

"The conditions were pretty tough on a very good and challenging course. All five of the guys were able to medal but the top of our lineup needs to start posting scores in the low-to-mid 70's if we are going to achieve our long-term goals,” said Malleck. “I was so happy for Marshall--he grinded his tail off and really saved us today. He works hard at everything he does and it is paying off.”

The season is winding down and while the schedule said the Dukes would be in Crete on Friday, they have backed out of that tournament due to a very busy week, over the next 10 days.

“We are off for the rest of the week and then it gets real busy next week with the Pius, Lincoln Southwest and conference meets taking place Monday, Tuesday and Friday,” explained Malleck.

Team scoring-1.Norris 309; 2.York 326; 3.Bennington 337; 4.Crete 340; 5.Beatrice 349; 6.Waverly 360; 7.Aurora 363; 8.Seward 366; 9.Fairbury 374; 10.Nebraska City 391; 11.Platteview 449.