Norris’ size slows York girls in first loss

YORK — The Norris Titans were able to knock off Crete 47-43 last Saturday in a battle of top-five rated teams in Class B girls basketball. The victory moved the Titans to No. 4 in the most recent Omaha World-Herald ratings while Crete dropped to No. 5.
So Norris came into Tuesday night’s showdown with the No. 1 York girls riding some momentum, and it kept the good vibes rolling with a 49-34 win. The loss was York’s first of the season.
Brianna Stai led the Titans with 12 points while Delaney White added 11. The ending score looked lopsided, but it wasn’t that way in the first half. The game went into halftime tied at 18.
But Norris flexed its muscles to start the third quarter, going on a 9-0 run to start. The Titans outscored the Dukes 13-5 in the quarter to take a 31-23 edge heading into the fourth.
The slow start to the second half made the difference in the game, according to York head coach Matt Kern.
“The momentum shifted in the beginning of the third quarter,” he said. “We took three really good shots to start the half, and they took three layups that all went in. Ours missed and we didn’t get back in transition.”
Not only is Norris big — it boasts four girls 6-feet or taller — but it’s athletic and can run, too. York’s defense did a solid job of containing the transition game after misses in the first half, but not so much in the second. The Titans sealed the win with an 18-point fourth, which included five points from both Stai and White, and four points — all at the free-throw line — from the 6-foot Kalli Kroeker.
York’s offense didn’t get the big fourth that it needed. Destiny Shepherd, who led the Dukes with 11 points, scored eight in the final eight minutes, but only one other player found the scoring column for York — Masa Scheierman, who drained a top-of-the-arc 3.
The Dukes also struggled at the free-throw line, going 6 of 13.
“We didn’t shoot well in the second half, and that’s a credit to their defense and their length — they’re just a very good team,” Kern said of Norris. “They just wore on us in the second half.”
The season isn’t over, however. York hosts Fairbury on Friday.
“This will be a great opportunity for us to take a look at what happened and learn from it and get better,” Kern said.
Norris (10-1) 8 10 13 18 — 49
At York (12-1) 6 12 5 11 — 34
Norris scoring: Maddy Collier 8, Delaney White 11, Gracie Kircher 6, Brianna Stai 12, Matthea Boon 2, Kalli Kroeker 6, Ella Waters 4.
York scoring: Kiersten Portwine 3, Mattie Pohl 3, Meaghan Rowe 3, Masa Scheierman 9, Maddie Portwine 5, Destiny Shepherd 11.