Norris’ size slows York girls in first loss

YORK — The Norris Titans were able to knock off Crete 47-43 last Saturday in a battle of top-five rated teams in Class B girls basketball. The victory moved the Titans to No. 4 in the most recent Omaha World-Herald ratings while Crete dropped to No. 5.

So Norris came into Tuesday night’s showdown with the No. 1 York girls riding some momentum, and it kept the good vibes rolling with a 49-34 win. The loss was York’s first of the season.

Brianna Stai led the Titans with 12 points while Delaney White added 11. The ending score looked lopsided, but it wasn’t that way in the first half. The game went into halftime tied at 18.

But Norris flexed its muscles to start the third quarter, going on a 9-0 run to start. The Titans outscored the Dukes 13-5 in the quarter to take a 31-23 edge heading into the fourth.

The slow start to the second half made the difference in the game, according to York head coach Matt Kern.

“The momentum shifted in the beginning of the third quarter,” he said. “We took three really good shots to start the half, and they took three layups that all went in. Ours missed and we didn’t get back in transition.”