Norfolk wins Beatrice girls invite with 213 points

BEATRICE – The Norfolk Panthers racked up 213 points and Crete took second with 185, while rounding out the top three was Beatrice with 157 at the Beatrice Invite on Friday.

The only local team in action was Fillmore Central. They had five of their six girls competing for a medal and finished with 74 points for sixth place.

The best finish was a pair of third places by 100 pounder and No. 8 ranked Angelina Schademann (17-6) and 145 pounder Addison Wolfe (9-12).

Both girls won their third place matches as Schademann defeated Auburn’s Aleah Thomas (13-3) by pin in 2:07 and Wolfe won a 6-3 decision over Avalynn Graham (8-8) of Norfolk.

The rest of the wrestlers who placed included; JoLee Gewecke (21-7) was fourth at 120 pounds; at 115 Sarah Turner (16-10) took fifth and at 155 Cierra Cruz (9-7) was sixth.

The Panthers will be in action on Friday, January 13 at the Superior Invite.

