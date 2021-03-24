Noble posts four gold medal performances at Central City

CENTRAL CITY – In a non-scoring meet on Wednesday at Central City, Cross County junior Josi Noble picked up four first place finishes at the Merrick County Invite.

The junior won the triple jump (35-5 ½); she took the 400 meters with a clocking of 1:03.40; in the 200 meters her time of 27.90 was the top mark and in the 300 meter low hurdles she crossed the tape at 51.80.

No team scores were kept at the meet on Wednesday.

After a rainy day on Tuesday set the meet back one day, athletes from nine schools competed outdoors for the first time this year. Temperatures were in the mid 40’s but a strong northwest wind kept things on the cool side all day.

High Plains also had an event champion as senior Brianna Wilshusen won the shot put with a toss of 34-8 ¾, while Cross County senior Erica Stratman was third in the high jump as she cleared 4-foot, 8-inches.

Wilshusen also added a fourth place in the discus with a toss of 88-foot, 4-inches. That event was won by Cross County’s Haileigh Moutray with a throw of 98-foot, 6-inches.

The Cougars got a fourth place from Addie Linn in the 800 meters with a time of 2:53.36.