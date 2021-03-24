 Skip to main content
Noble posts four gold medal performances at Central City
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

Noble posts four gold medal performances at Central City

Merrick County Invite takes place one day later than scheduled

Brianna Wilshusen- Shot Put

High Plains senior Brianna Wilshusen took the top spot in the shot put with a throw of 34-foot, 8 ¾ inches. She followed that up with a fourth place effort in the discus with a throw of 88-foot, 4-inches.

 Ken Kush/York News-Times

CENTRAL CITY – In a non-scoring meet on Wednesday at Central City, Cross County junior Josi Noble picked up four first place finishes at the Merrick County Invite.

The junior won the triple jump (35-5 ½); she took the 400 meters with a clocking of 1:03.40; in the 200 meters her time of 27.90 was the top mark and in the 300 meter low hurdles she crossed the tape at 51.80.

No team scores were kept at the meet on Wednesday.

After a rainy day on Tuesday set the meet back one day, athletes from nine schools competed outdoors for the first time this year. Temperatures were in the mid 40’s but a strong northwest wind kept things on the cool side all day.

High Plains also had an event champion as senior Brianna Wilshusen won the shot put with a toss of 34-8 ¾, while Cross County senior Erica Stratman was third in the high jump as she cleared 4-foot, 8-inches.

Erica Stratman- High Jump

In the high jump, the Cougars Erica Stratman cleared 4-foot, 8-inches to bring home third place. The senior was also a member of the Cougars 4x400 meter relay that finished in fifth place with a time of 5:00.96.

Wilshusen also added a fourth place in the discus with a toss of 88-foot, 4-inches. That event was won by Cross County’s Haileigh Moutray with a throw of 98-foot, 6-inches.

The Cougars got a fourth place from Addie Linn in the 800 meters with a time of 2:53.36.

In the final event of the meet, the Cross County 4x100 meter relay team of Linn, Shyanne Anderson, Stratman and Kylee Kroll turned in a time of 5:00.96 and took fifth place.

The Cross County Cougars are in action next Monday at the Riverside Invite which will be held in Fullerton.

High Plains will head to Osceola on Wednesday, March 31 for the Osceola Invite.

