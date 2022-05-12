Noble leads Cougar girls to fifth in C-6 meet

CAIRO – When the Class C-6 district track and field meet kicked off Thursday morning at Centura Public School, athletes took to the track in sunny, warm conditions. Cross County’s Josi Noble turned in a performance to match the weather, as the senior recorded a pair of early district titles in the triple jump and 400.

As the day dragged on past 2 p.m., however, the skies shifted, clouds rolled in and temperatures dropped. Midway through the opening lap of the girls 3200, officials blew the race dead as a severe weather delay took effect.

The break, which lasted an hour and a half before play resumed just after four o’clock, could have derailed Noble’s momentum. Instead, the senior came out sizzling out of the break, notching a third state berth with a runner-up finish in the 300 hurdles and helping Cross County’s 4x400 relay team place second.

“I thought it was actually kind of helpful,” Noble said of the weather delay. “It gave me a chance to recover a little bit more from the other events. I’m so used to go, go, going at these track meets, so I wasn’t used to it but it was needed and I stretched, built up the fluids because I was hot this morning, ate some granola bars to get some food in my system. I actually think it helped a lot.”

The senior’s big outing sparked Cross County, as the Cougars finished fifth in the team race with 61.5 points – 36 of which Noble contributed to across her four events.

Noble also notched all three of the Cougars’ automatic state berths. She leapt 36 feet even in the triple jump to pace the field by seven inches and clocked in at 1:02.55 in the 400 to win the race by just under three seconds.

Ord’s Britta Deden won the 300 hurdles with a time of 49.67 seconds, but Noble crossed the tape in 50.18 seconds to edge out Tabitha Seip of Nebraska Christian for the second and final automatic bid by two-hundreths of a second.

“I think it was pretty good,” she said of her day. “I was a little disappointed with myself in the 300 hurdles because my form wasn’t that good, but I felt really powerful coming out of the blocks. In the triple jump I was glad I hit 36 (feet) and my 400 time wasn’t my best time, but I’m not going to run my best time in the wind so I wasn’t too upset about it.”

The Cougars’ 4x400 relay did not earn a ticket to state on Thursday because only the winning relay from each district gets an automatic spot, but their time of 4:23.16 might be good enough to secure a wild card spot in the state meet.

Kylee Krol and Ellasyn Pinkelman must also play the waiting game for Cross County after notching a pair of third-place finishes to narrowly miss out on an automatic ticket to Burke. Pinkelman ran the 800 in 2:38.44, while Krol clocked in at 13.15 seconds in the 100, two-hundredths of a second behind Centura’s Kyra Wooden.

Both Krol and Pinkelman could earn a wild card spot at state, but they’ll have to wait for the results of every district to find out if their times held up.

Heartland also competed in Centura on Thursday and placed ninth with 17 points. Mariah Tessman will carry the Huskie banner at Burke after the sophomore cleared 10 feet in the pole vault, the distance required by the NSAA to earn an automatic berth at state. Tessman finished third in the event.

Freshman Jaelyn Brown could also lace up the running shoes for Heartland in Omaha next week following a third-place finish in the 200. Brown clocked in at 28.09 seconds and could be in line for a wild card spot if her time holds up.

Noble will await the rest of the Class C district results to find out if she’ll run in the 4x400 at state with a wild card berth, but the senior is already assured her prep career will last one more week in three different events.

Last year, she qualified for four individual events at state but didn’t place in any of them after she had to compete in all four within a span of a few hours. This year’s state schedule ensures that won’t be the case, but Noble said she still learned a few things from her experience last year she can apply this spring.

“Next week I won’t have to run all four events on one day so that’s definitely going to help, but one takeaway is to drink plenty of fluids, get lots of sleep at night and eat something in the morning,” she said. “After the triple jump (last year) I was pretty mad, so I’ve just got to wave that off a little bit better next time.”