Noble continues to score big for Cross County girls track

WOOD RIVER - The first trip to Wood River this year won’t be the last for the Cross County Cougar girls and boys of track and field.
The Cougars will return Thursday, May 13 to compete in the Class C-6 District to earn berths for the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships at Omaha Burke High School on May 21-22.
Through the first two track meets this year, junior Josi Noble has been perfect.
She has competed in the eight events and won them all earning the Cougars 80 points.
Tuesday, she won the triple jump (34-8), the 200 meters (26.85) and also took first in the 400 with a clocking of 1:01.80. Her string of wins, however, came to an end in the 300 meter hurdles where Shelton freshman Addison Burr edged Noble by .46.
Through three meets to date, Noble has accounted for 118 points.
The Cougars placed sixth as a team as the Nebraska Christian Eagles won the team race.
The Cross County boys finished in fifth place with Centura claiming the title.
Other scoring for the girls came from Chloe Sandell with a fourth in the long jump (15-4 ½); Haleigh Moutray placed fifth in the discus (100-5 ½) and Kylee Kroll was fourth in the 100 meters with a time of 13.60.
The Cougar throwing team of Damon Mickey and Lincoln Kelley accounted for 23 points. Mickey was second in the shot put (43-6 ¾) and also placed second in the discus with a toss of 130-05. Kelly was third in the shot (43-0 ½) and sixth in the discus (113-0 ½).
Senior Isaac Noyd finished fourth in the triple jump (39-5), fifth in the 100 (11.84) and sixth in the 200 (24.40).
Shayden Lundstrom earned points in the 200 with a time of 24.13 for fourth and he added a sixth place in the long jump with a mark of 19-1 1/2. Preston Pinkelman cleared 10-6 in the pole vault for fourth and Jackson Lindberg was sixth in the 400 with his time of 57.70.
In the relays the 4x100 (Christian Rystrom, Noyd, Carter Seim, Lundstrom) took fourth with a clocking of 46.75 and Cameron Graham, Rystrom, Lindberg and Lundstrom ran a 3:50.27 in the 4x4oo for fifth place.
The Cougars also stopped the clock in fifth place in the 4x800 with a time of 9:53.25 behind Dalton Noble, Brayden Schmidtberger, Haiden Hild and Pinkelman.
The Cougars will be in action next Wednesday in Osceola at the High Plains Invite.