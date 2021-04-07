Noble continues to score big for Cross County girls track

WOOD RIVER - The first trip to Wood River this year won’t be the last for the Cross County Cougar girls and boys of track and field.

The Cougars will return Thursday, May 13 to compete in the Class C-6 District to earn berths for the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships at Omaha Burke High School on May 21-22.

Through the first two track meets this year, junior Josi Noble has been perfect.

She has competed in the eight events and won them all earning the Cougars 80 points.

Tuesday, she won the triple jump (34-8), the 200 meters (26.85) and also took first in the 400 with a clocking of 1:01.80. Her string of wins, however, came to an end in the 300 meter hurdles where Shelton freshman Addison Burr edged Noble by .46.

Through three meets to date, Noble has accounted for 118 points.

The Cougars placed sixth as a team as the Nebraska Christian Eagles won the team race.

The Cross County boys finished in fifth place with Centura claiming the title.