No trip to Lincoln for area teams in 2021
AREA BOYS BASKETBALL WRAP

No trip to Lincoln for area teams in 2021

Cross County, Centennial, Heartland and McCool Junction post winning records

Jackson Beethe, EM

Exeter-Milligan senior Jackson Beethe drives past the East Butler defense. Beethe led the York all-area final stats in both scoring (24.2) and rebounding (10.2). He was also in the top five in field goal, 3-point and free throw percentage.

 News-Times file photo

YORK - You have to go back to 2011 to find the last time the York News-Times coverage area did not have any boys teams qualify for the Nebraska State Basketball Tournament in Lincoln.

That was until this year.

Only one area team, the Centennial Broncos, made it to a district final and they came up short in their bid to keep the streak alive, losing their C2-7 District final to the Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons Decatur Wolverines 67-49.

While none of the teams in the coverage area are playing down in Lincoln this week, three were in the rankings in Class C2 at some point of the season.

Centennial finished with a record of 17-7 and the Cross County Cougars (21-4) were just one win from a district final and a one-game shot to make the Class C2 field. Their hopes were dashed when they were upset in the subdistrict finals and their wildcard points took a significant hit knocking them out of a chance to play for a state berth. The Broncos lost in the finals to Grand Island Central Catholic, but had accumulated enough wildcard points to make the district finals as the No. 10 seed.

The Heartland Huskies (14-6) were in a subdistrict that featured Centennial, No. 1 GICC and Doniphan-Trumbull, all those teams with .700 records or better. Heartland lost in the first round to GICC to end their season. Heartland also spent a few weeks among the C-2 best, rated as high as seventh.

Trajan Arbuck, Heartland

Huskie junior guard Trajan Arbuck releases a shot over the Wilber-Clatonia defense in their SNC tournament quarterfinal game in early February. Arbuck was in the top five in four of the seven categories in the final YNT stats.

McCool Junction (16-6) also had a tough draw in their subdistrict with Bruning-Davenport-Shickley and Deshler. The Mustangs came up short in a rematch with Deshler 50-43.

Owen McDonald, MCJ

McCool Junction senior Owen McDonald was fourth in scoring in the final YNT stats at 16.6 points per game and pulled won 6.6 rebounds. He was third in assists and fourth in steals.

The only other squad that finished .500 or better was the Nebraska Lutheran Knights with a record of 10-10.

The rest of the teams and their records include: Exeter-Milligan (7-16); Fillmore Central (1-19); Hampton (3-18); High Plains (5-16) and York (6-15).

Over the course of a season there were limited numbers of fans for the first two months, student sections that were not allowed back until February and some games lost due to the COVID-19 issue that continued to mandate restrictions be set in place.

The top scorer in the area charts was Exeter-Milligan senior Jackson Beethe who averaged 24.2 points per game. With his 10.2 rebounds a night he finished up the year with a double-double average. Beethe’s name could also be found in the top five in field goal percentage; 3-point shooting and free throws.

Heartland junior Trajan Arbuck averaged 20 points per game for second among area players and fourth overall in field goal percentage at .515. He also led the area in assists at 6.1 and steals with a 3.8 per game average.

Cross County junior Cory Hollinger was among the top in five of the seven categories, including third in scoring at 17.3 points; second in rebounding at 9.6 boards a contest; third in field goal percentage; fourth in 3-point shooting and in the top 10 in free throw percentage.

With the season in the books, here are the final stat leaders from the coverage area.

Scoring

1. Jackson Beethe SR. Exeter-Milligan 24.2

2. Trajan Arbuck JR. Heartland 20.0

3. Cory Hollinger JR. Cross County 17.3

4. Owen McDonald SR. McCool JCT 16.6

5. Tyler Neville SR. McCool JCT 16.1

6. Cooper Gierhan SR. Centennial 16.0

7. Trev Peters SO. Heartland 15.9

8. Jake Erwin SR. York 14.9

9. Trey Richert SO. Nebraska Lutheran 14.5

10. Jake Bargen JR. Centennial 14.3

Cory Hollinger, Cross County

The Cougars’ Cory Hollinger, a 6-foot, 6-inch junior, provided consistency for the Cross County offense this past year. He scored 17.3 points per game; averaged 9.6 rebounds and shot nearly 57% from the field.

Rebounding

1. Jackson Beethe SR. Exeter-Milligan 10.2

2. Cory Hollinger JR. Cross County 9.6

3. Kaden Kirkpatrick SR. McCool JCT 8.2

4. Nate Helwing SR. Nebraska Lutheran 8.0

5. Kale Wetjen JR. Heartland 7.9

6. Lane Urkoski JR. High Plains 7.1

7. Owen McDonald SR. McCool JCT 6.6

8. Isaiah Lauby JR. Fillmore Central 6.4

Tyson Wolinski JR. Hampton 6.4

10. Jake Regier SO. Heartland 5.9

Field Goal Percentage- (at least 75 attempts)

1. Kaden Kirkpatrick SR. McCool JCT 79-131 .603

2. Lane Zimmer SO. Centennial 47-82 .573

3. Cory Holllinger JR. Cross County 166-292 .568

4. Trajan Arbuck JR. Heartland 151-293 .515

5. Jackson Beethe SR. Exeter-Milligan 196-383 .512

Three-Point Field Goal Percentage (at least 35 attempts)

1. Haiden Hild JR. Cross County 39-99 .394

2. Cooper Gierhan SR. Centennial 65-166 .392

3. Jackson Beethe SR. Exeter-Milligan 45-119 .378

4. Cory Hollinger JR. Cross County 14-38 .368

5. Jake Erwin SR. York 29-80 .363

Jake Erwin, York

York senior Jake Erwin (5) led the Dukes in scoring (14.9); rebounds (5.76); field goal percentage; 3-point shooting percentage, free throw shooting and both assists and steals.

Free Throw Percentage- (at least 40 attempts)

1. Cooper Gierhan SR. Centennial 48-56 .857

2. Jake Bargen JR. Centennial 58-76 .763

3. Tyler Neville SR. McCool JCT 60-81 .741

4. Jackson Beethe SR. Exeter-Milligan 120-166 .723

5. Jake Erwin SR. York 59-83 .711

Trev Peters SO. Heartland 59-83 .711

7. Trey Richert SO. NE. Lutheran 29-42 .690

8. Tanner Wood SR. High Plains 43-63 .683

9. Cory Hollinger JR. Cross County 86-130 .662

10. Maj Nisly SO. Centennial 39-61 .639

Assists per game

1. Trajan Arbuck JR. Heartland 6.1

2. Nate Helwig SR. NE Lutheran 4.1

3. Owen McDonald SR. McCool JCT 4.0

4. Kale Wetjen JR. Heartland 3.9

5. Peyton Pribyl JR. Exeter-Milligan 3.5

Steals per game

1. Trajan Arbuck JR. Heartland 3.8

2. Nate Helwig SR. NE. Lutheran 3.2

3. Tyler Neville SR. McCool JCT 3.0

4. Owen McDonald SR. McCool JCT 2.9

5. Trey Richert SO. NE. Lutheran 2.5

Breaking News