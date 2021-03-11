No trip to Lincoln for area teams in 2021

YORK - You have to go back to 2011 to find the last time the York News-Times coverage area did not have any boys teams qualify for the Nebraska State Basketball Tournament in Lincoln.

That was until this year.

Only one area team, the Centennial Broncos, made it to a district final and they came up short in their bid to keep the streak alive, losing their C2-7 District final to the Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons Decatur Wolverines 67-49.

While none of the teams in the coverage area are playing down in Lincoln this week, three were in the rankings in Class C2 at some point of the season.

Centennial finished with a record of 17-7 and the Cross County Cougars (21-4) were just one win from a district final and a one-game shot to make the Class C2 field. Their hopes were dashed when they were upset in the subdistrict finals and their wildcard points took a significant hit knocking them out of a chance to play for a state berth. The Broncos lost in the finals to Grand Island Central Catholic, but had accumulated enough wildcard points to make the district finals as the No. 10 seed.