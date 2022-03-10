No state berths for area boys in 2021-2022

YORK – After a 10-year stretch in which at least one area team made the trek to Lincoln for the state basketball tournament, zero boys teams advanced to state for the second straight year. York, Cross County and Heartland came the closest in reaching the district finals, but all three schools dropped their road matchups.

Spurred by solid play from the junior trio of Garrett Ivey, Ryan Seevers and Austin Phinney, the Dukes finished 15-10 after a 6-15 campaign last winter and won the Central Conference for the first time in a decade in an overtime thriller against Seward. Seevers (13.3 points per game) and Ivey (11.9) both cracked the final area leaderboard in scoring, while Phinney finished second among area leaders in rebounds with 7.7 boards a night.

Veteran-laden Cross County finished 23-4 and kept pace with Howells-Dodge for the better part of three and a half quarters in the district finals before running out of steam down the stretch. Cory Hollinger sparked the Cougars all season, as the senior scored 17 points per game (fourth among area leaders) and pulled down 8.7 rebounds – the most in the area.

Heartland defeated Cross County in the subdistrict finals to reach the next round, where they lost at GICC and finished the season 15-9. Junior Trev Peters shot over 48% from the floor and scored 18.4 points per game this season, while senior Trajan Arbuck added 12.6 points a night and led the area with 4.3 assists per game.

Centennial (16-8), Nebraska Lutheran (16-9) and McCool Junction (11-10) all finished above .500 but saw their seasons end in subdistrict action.

Hampton, High Plains, Exeter-Milligan and Fillmore Central all finished below .500.

Before we get into the final area statistical leaderboard, an honorable mention goes out to Cross County senior Damon Mickey. Mickey would have easily led the area in 3-point shooting had he taken enough shots to qualify, but he wound up six attempts shy, as the senior finished 11 of 19 from deep and connected at a .579 clip.

York News Times Boys Basketball Area Statistical Leaders

Scoring

1. Trey Richert JR. Nebraska Lutheran 19.8

2. Jake Bargen SR. Centennial 19.3

3. Trev Peters JR. Heartland 18.4

4. Cory Hollinger SR. Cross County 17.0

5. Isaiah Lauby SR. Fillmore Central 15.6

6. Lane Urkoski SR. High Plains 13.4

7. Ryan Seevers JR. York 13.3

8. Trajan Arbuck SR. Heartland 12.6

9. Brayden Dose SO. Hampton 12.4

10. Garrett Ivey JR. York 11.9

Rebounds Per Game

1. Cory Hollinger SR. Cross County 8.7

2. Austin Phinney JR. York 7.7

3. Ryland Garretson SO. McCool Junction 7.5

4. Jace Dressel JR. Nebraska Lutheran 7.0

5. Kale Wetjen SR. Heartland 6.7

6. Lane Urkoski SR. High Plains 6.6

7. Langdon Arbuck FR. Heartland 6.3

8. Isaiah Lauby SR. Fillmore Central 6.0

Mapieu Kuochinin FR. McCool Junction 6.0

10.Lane Zimmer JR. Centennial 5.6

Assists Per Game

1. Trajan Arbuck SR. Heartland 4.3

2. Drake Schafer SR. Hampton 4.1

3. Garrett Ivey JR. York 4.0

4. Chase Wilkinson SR. McCool Junction 3.7

5. Trevor Hueske JR. Nebraska Lutheran 3.6

6. Isaac Stark SR. McCool Junction 3.4

Steals Per Game

1. Trey Richert JR. Nebraska Lutheran 3.2

2. Shayden Lundstrom SR. Cross County 2.6

Kale Wetjen SR. Heartland 2.6

Ryland Garretson SO. McCool Junction 2.6

Trevor Hueske JR. Nebraska Lutheran 2.6

Drake Schafer SR. Hampton 2.6

Shooting Percentage (min. 50 attempts)

1. Lane Zimmer JR. Centennial 57-92 .619

2. Cory Hollinger SR. Cross County 160-263 .608

3. Damon Mickey SR. Cross County 47-78 .603

4. Carter Seim SR. Cross County 66-112 .589

5. Zach Quiring JR. Heartland 28-51 .549

6. Mapieu Kuochinin FR. McCool Junction 90-174 .517

7. Joel Jensen SR. York 31-60 .516

8. Jace Dressel JR. Nebraska Lutheran 78-155 .503

9. Garrett Ivey JR. York 120-240 .500

10. Trev Peters JR. Heartland 149-306 .487

3-Point Percentage (min. 25 attempts)

1. Alex Noyd SO. Cross County 22-47 .468

2. Cory Hollinger SR. Cross County 11-26 .423

3. Garrett Ivey JR. York 29-75 .387

4. Lance Haberman SR. Centennial 39-101 .386

5. Jake Bargen SR. Centennial 50-133 .376

Free Throw Percentage (min. 25 attempts)

1. Luke Kimbrough SO. Fillmore Central 26-31 .839

2. Trey Richert JR. Nebraska Lutheran 52-70 .743

3. Jake Bargen SR. Centennial 74-100 .740

4. Maj Nisly JR. Centennial 31-43 .721

5. Trajan Arbuck SR. Heartland 43-61 .705

6. Isaiah Lauby SR. Fillmore Central 59-85 .694

7. Cory Hollinger SR. Cross County 77-117 .658

8. Kale Wetjen SR. Heartland 17-26 .654

9. Trev Peters JR. Heartland 92-141 .652

10. Drake Schafer SR. Hampton 41-64 .641