No rest for the weary during conference tournament week – but also no complaints

Ken and I have practically built a second home on the basketball court over the past week, with the Crossroads Conference and then the Central Conference tournaments commanding our attention.

The CRC tipped off Saturday with a total of 10 games split across two venues – five girls games at the York University Freeman Center and five boys games at the historic York City Auditorium. Ken handled the boys’ opening round, meaning I spent my Saturday afternoon and evening moving back and forth from various locations in the Freeman Center gym as I covered the girls games.

Monday was another day full of CRC hoops, with both tournaments shifting completely to the YCA and putting four quarterfinal games on the floor Monday. Ken and I split duties, with him taking the two boys games and me handling coverage for the pair of girls quarterfinals.

The other half of the CRC quarterfinals hit the hardwood Tuesday night, but I only chipped in for the first game and half of the second before moseying on over to York High School, where the Duke boys and girls teams each opened their Central Conference tournament runs with quarterfinal wins.

Thursday and Friday will be more of the same, with me starting at the CRC for the afternoon and ending with York’s semifinal games on Thursday (girls) and Friday (boys). The CRC wraps up Friday night, but the Central Conference concludes the following day with consolation games and then the championship bouts.

Such a packed hoops schedule doesn’t leave for a ton of room for downtime, but I’d also be lying if I said I was upset about that. The NCAA Tournament is my favorite sporting event of the year, so of course the vibe surrounding conference tournaments is equally enjoyable.

Plus, the location matters. That’s absolutely not a slight against either the Duke Dome or the Freeman Center, both of which are very pleasant places to take in a basketball game in their own right, but the City Auditorium is a classic venue for a reason.

As someone who did not grow up around the area, I didn’t really “get” the connection between the YCA and the CRC when I first started here – but that very quickly changed. It’s a fantastic venue steeped with a ton of history, and the match between the building and the CRC is truly something special.

I’m already a massive sports fan in general – shocking that a sports guy would be into sports, I know – but I especially love weeks like this and events like this. You get a lot of really good, high-stakes basketball inside a classic venue filled with an electric atmosphere, and the end result is a magical experience. Who could ask for anything more?