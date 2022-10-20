No late game magic for Cross County in loss to Weeping Water

STROMSBURG – The last time the Cross County Cougars played on their home field they won a 30-28 thriller over Clarkson-Leigh with a Hail Mary pass at the gun to escape with a win to keep their record unblemished.

On Thursday night in the first round of the Class D1 State playoffs, the Cougars were just looking to create an opportunity to win or tie the game late. However, Weeping Water hung tough, eliminating the Cougars 42-22.

Cross County, who came in as the No. 2 team in Class D1, ends their season with a record of 8-1 while the Indians improve to 5-4.

The Weeping Water defense picked off a pair of passes earlier in the fourth quarter, but with 5:22 to play in the game the Cougars cut the lead to 30-22 when junior quarterback Lucas Jacobsen hit junior Tanner Hollinger on a 28-yard scoring toss and Izaac Dickey bulled his way into the endzone to make it a one-score game.

Cross County opted to try the onside kick and Weeping Water recovered around midfield. The Indians’ run game chewed time off the clock, and Riggs Wilson’s 27-yard touchdown run made it 36-22 with 3:45 to play.

On the Cougars’ next possession, Jacobsen was hit trying to deliver a pass and coughed up the ball deep in Cougar territory. Weeping Water recovered the fumble and put the final nail in the Cross County coffin when Riggs hit senior back Keegan McDonald on a shovel pass while under a heavy rush. The Cougars’ defense could not bring him down as he scored his second touchdown of the game to account for the final scoring. McDonald led the Indians ground attack with 11 carries for 111 yards as Weeping Water notched a total of 136 yards on the ground.

Weeping Water junior Sayler Rhodes was a huge thorn in the side of the Cougars defense, recording five catches for 185 yards with scores covering 25, 56 and 54 yards. Riggs was 9 of 14 passing for 218 yards and four touchdowns.

Cross County tied the game at 8-8 in the first quarter on a Dickey 1-yard blast. After Weeping Water answered back, Dickey scored from two yards out as the Cougars trailed 24-14 at the half.

Dickey led the Cougars ground game with 24 carries for 119 yards. Cross County averaged well over 300 rushing yards a game on the season but finished with just 197 on Thursday night.

The Cougars had a great drive to start the second half as they drove inside the Indians 5-yard line, but a motion penalty and holding penalty ended the 15-play, 9:40 drive.

Cross County’s aerial game suffered as Jacobsen hit 7 of 16 passes for 87 yards and two interceptions.

The Cougars had six players suit up for the final time on Thursday night – Jackson Lindburg, Hayden Allen, Tobey Waller, Ty Racek, Trevor Bolton and Leighton Nuttelman.

Weeping Water (5-4) 16 8 0 18-42

Cross County (8-1) 8 6 0 8-22