No Easy Road for the No. 2 seed Dukes

York 2

Seward 0

York’s play at the net in the first of two games on Thursday night was a huge factor in the Dukes 2-0 win over the Seward Lady Jays.

The Dukes recorded six blocks with senior Case picking up three on two solos and two assists, while junior Scheierman had two solo stuff blocks against the Seward attack.

Along with her blocking, Scheierman led the Dukes with 15 kills and as a team the Dukes hammered 31 in just two sets.

Senior Addison Legg was second in kills with eight, while Case had four.

The two teams were almost dead even at the halfway point of the first and second set, as York led 15-13 in the first set and 15-14 in the second.

Scheierman proved to be the deciding factor in the second set as she had 11 of her 15 kills in the second game.

Seward’s Abbey Ringler, a 6-foot senior tried to keep the Lady Jays in the match as she had 10 kills and 5-foot 11-inch senior Anna Hughes finished with seven. As a team the Seward girl’s had 19 kills.