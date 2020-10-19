No big surprises at day one of Crossroads Conference Volleyball Tournament

YORK - If you were looking at a possible surprise from day one of the Crossroads Conference Volleyball Tournament the only one that comes to mind would be No. 6 seed Cross County girl’s topping the No. 3 seed Hampton Hawks in straight sets.
However based on the scores from their first meeting between the two teams this season also a 2-0 Cougar sweep upset is probably not the right term.
On Saturday a total of eight games were played at York High and when all was said and done four teams had punched their tickets to the semifinals.
The No. 1 seed and D1 No.2 rated Bruning-Davenport-Shickley Eagles (24-2) won their only match of the day by a 2-0 score over the Meridian Mustangs.
Meridian (11-12) had advanced to the quarterfinals with a 2-1 win over the No. 9 seed Osceola Bulldogs (9-11) by the scores of 21-25, 25-15 and 25-18.
McCool Junction (15-9) also won both of their games as the No. 5 seed as they swept the East Butler Tigers (3-24) 25-15 and 25-11 and the No. 4 seed Dorchester Longhorns (11-11) 25-16 and 25-14.
On the other side of the bracket, Cross County (19-9) opened with a 25-9, 25-11 win over No. 11 seed Nebraska Lutheran (1-22) and followed that up with a 25-11 and 25-14 win over the Hampton Hawks (15-11).
Exeter-Milligan (18-7 was a 2-0 winner over High Plains, the No. 7 seed who defeated the No. 10 seed Shelby Rising City Huskies (7-18) in their tournament opener.
Here is a breakdown of some of the games from Saturday.
McCool Junction 2, East Butler 0
Led by 11 kills from senior Olivia Johnson the Mustangs advanced to the quarterfinals of the CRC Tournament.
The Mustangs finished with 29 kills as senior Ashley added eight and both Johnson and sophomore Brooke Schulz had three ace serves each.
The Tigers finished with 10 team kills as sophomore Caryn Bongers led the Tigers with three kills and three stuff blocks.
Two girls finished with six digs (Johnson and Sophia Hoffschneider) while Hoffschneider was 33 of 33 setting with 13 assists and Maegan Pinneo was 22 of 23 with 12 assists.
McCool Junction 2, Dorchester 0
Schulz led the way with nine kills and Johnson chipped in with seven. As a team the Mustangs were 63 of 67 on their swings at the net with 20 kills.
Brooke Schulz had three more aces and Raelin Stouffer, Ashley Schulz and Pinneo each contributed two aces.
Ashley Schulz had 10 digs and Pinneo and Hoffschneider finished with 11 and nine set assists respectively.
Cross County 2, Nebraska Lutheran 0
The Cougars finished with 20 team kills as senior Cortlyn Schaefer had 13 to lead the Cougars. She was 18 of 18 on her attacks, while sophomore Bren Lemburg scored eight ace serves and as a team Cross County had 14.
Support Local Journalism
Schaefer had eight digs and freshman Savannah Anderson was 35 of 35 setting with 17 assists.
Cross County 2, Hampton 0
The Cougars slapped 18 team kills as they were led by 6-foot 1-inch senior Erica Stratman with eight and Schaefer added six. Stratman also recorded two ace serves and she led the team in blocks with two.
Lemburg was the team leader on defense with six digs while Anderson was 32 of 32 setting with 11 set assists.
Hampton stats were not available.
Exeter-Milligan 2, High Plains 0
Exeter-Milligan moved into the semifinals with the 2-0 sweep of the High Plains Storm.
Junior Cameran Jansky led the T-Wolves with 10 kills and fellow senior Jaiden Papik hammered seven kills.
High Plains was led by seniors Brooke Bannister and Brianna Wilshusen with six and five kills respectively.
Papik had two ace serves and Cammie Harrison led E-M with nine digs.
Junior setter Emma Olsen was 45 of 45 setting with 18 set assists.
High Plains got eight digs from sophomore Hailey Lindburg and Alexis Kalkwarf was charted with 10 set assists on 38 of 38 setting.
High Plains 2, Shelby-RC 0
Bannister led the Storm’s offense in the win over Shelby-RC with seven kills on 16 of 19 attacks, while Wilshhusen had six kills on 15 of 18 swings.
The Storm serve game chalked up nine ace serves with Bannister the team leader with four and High Plains was credited with four blocks as Bannister and Kenzie Wruble had two each.
The team was led in digs by Lindburg and Wruble with seven each, while Kalkwarf had 10 set assists.
High Plains vs Exeter Milligan (1).JPG
High Plains vs Exeter Milligan (2).JPG
High Plains vs Exeter Milligan (3).JPG
High Plains vs Exeter Milligan (4).JPG
High Plains vs Exeter Milligan (5).JPG
High Plains vs Exeter Milligan (6).JPG
High Plains vs Exeter Milligan (7).JPG
High Plains vs Exeter Milligan (8).JPG
High Plains vs Exeter Milligan (9).JPG
High Plains vs Exeter Milligan (10).JPG
High Plains vs Exeter Milligan (11).JPG
High Plains vs Exeter Milligan (12).JPG
High Plains vs Exeter Milligan (13).JPG
High Plains vs Exeter Milligan (14).JPG
High Plains vs Exeter Milligan (15).JPG
High Plains vs Exeter Milligan (16).JPG
High Plains vs Exeter Milligan (17).JPG
High Plains vs Exeter Milligan (18).JPG
High Plains vs Exeter Milligan (19).JPG
High Plains vs Exeter Milligan (20).JPG
High Plains vs Exeter Milligan (21).JPG
High Plains vs Exeter Milligan (22).JPG
High Plains vs Exeter Milligan (23).JPG
High Plains vs Exeter Milligan (24).JPG
High Plains vs Exeter Milligan (25).JPG
High Plains vs Exeter Milligan (26).JPG
High Plains vs Exeter Milligan (27).JPG
High Plains vs Exeter Milligan (28).JPG
High Plains vs Exeter Milligan (29).JPG
High Plains vs Exeter Milligan (30).JPG
High Plains vs Exeter Milligan (31).JPG
High Plains vs Exeter Milligan (32).JPG
High Plains vs Exeter Milligan (33).JPG
High Plains vs Exeter Milligan (34).JPG
High Plains vs Exeter Milligan (35).JPG
High Plains vs Exeter Milligan (36).JPG
High Plains vs Exeter Milligan (37).JPG
High Plains vs Exeter Milligan (38).JPG
High Plains vs Exeter Milligan (39).JPG
High Plains vs Exeter Milligan (40).JPG
High Plains vs Exeter Milligan (41).JPG
High Plains vs Exeter Milligan (42).JPG
High Plains vs Exeter Milligan (43).JPG
Hampton vs Cross County (1).jpg
Hampton vs Cross County (2).jpg
Hampton vs Cross County (3).jpg
Hampton vs Cross County (4).jpg
Hampton vs Cross County (5).jpg
Hampton vs Cross County (6).jpg
Hampton vs Cross County (7).jpg
Hampton vs Cross County (8).jpg
Hampton vs Cross County (9).jpg
Hampton vs Cross County (10).jpg
Hampton vs Cross County (11).jpg
Hampton vs Cross County (12).jpg
Hampton vs Cross County (13).jpg
Hampton vs Cross County (14).jpg
Hampton vs Cross County (15).jpg
Hampton vs Cross County (16).jpg
Hampton vs Cross County (17).jpg
Hampton vs Cross County (18).jpg
Hampton vs Cross County (19).jpg
Hampton vs Cross County (20).jpg
Hampton vs Cross County (21).jpg
Hampton vs Cross County (22).jpg
Hampton vs Cross County (23).jpg
Hampton vs Cross County (24).jpg
Hampton vs Cross County (25).jpg
Hampton vs Cross County (26).jpg
Hampton vs Cross County (27).jpg
Hampton vs Cross County (28).jpg
Hampton vs Cross County (29).jpg
Hampton vs Cross County (30).jpg
Hampton vs Cross County (31).jpg
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!