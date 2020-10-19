No big surprises at day one of Crossroads Conference Volleyball Tournament

YORK - If you were looking at a possible surprise from day one of the Crossroads Conference Volleyball Tournament the only one that comes to mind would be No. 6 seed Cross County girl’s topping the No. 3 seed Hampton Hawks in straight sets.

However based on the scores from their first meeting between the two teams this season also a 2-0 Cougar sweep upset is probably not the right term.

On Saturday a total of eight games were played at York High and when all was said and done four teams had punched their tickets to the semifinals.

The No. 1 seed and D1 No.2 rated Bruning-Davenport-Shickley Eagles (24-2) won their only match of the day by a 2-0 score over the Meridian Mustangs.

Meridian (11-12) had advanced to the quarterfinals with a 2-1 win over the No. 9 seed Osceola Bulldogs (9-11) by the scores of 21-25, 25-15 and 25-18.

McCool Junction (15-9) also won both of their games as the No. 5 seed as they swept the East Butler Tigers (3-24) 25-15 and 25-11 and the No. 4 seed Dorchester Longhorns (11-11) 25-16 and 25-14.

On the other side of the bracket, Cross County (19-9) opened with a 25-9, 25-11 win over No. 11 seed Nebraska Lutheran (1-22) and followed that up with a 25-11 and 25-14 win over the Hampton Hawks (15-11).