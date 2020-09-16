No. 9 York looking to get back on track in Ralston

So Ralston, which beat Beatrice 38-27 in the season opener and lost to Plattsmouth 29-20 on Sept. 4, will have fresh legs while York has the typical bumps and bruises one sustains after a football game with McCook.

Ralston’s offense is as different from McCook’s as it can get. The Rams will use spread formations and rely on big gains and explosive plays – the polar opposite from the grind-it-out approach under center from the Bison. Limiting plays of 15 or more yards will be a key.

As for players to keep an eye on, watch Ralston’s junior running back Rashad Madden, an elusive and powerful runner. Through two games, the 5-foot-8, 160-pound Madden has 454 all-purpose yards. He’s rushed for 356 yards and four touchdowns on just 39 carries – that’s quite a large 9.1 yards per carry – while also catching four passes for 43 yards and one score.

Snodgrass said the defense will have its hands full with Madden.

“He’s the best I’ve seen in a long time,” Snodgrass said of the Ralston back. “We see a lot of good players and this kid is, at least from what I’ve seen on these two films from week one and two, he’s as good as anyone I’ve seen since 2013 when Isaac Wallace came here for Ralston in that playoff game. It’s going to be a challenge slowing that kid down.”