No. 9 York football falls to Ralston in mistake-filled loss

Madden reminded York head coach Glen Snodgrass of another talented runner from Ralston — Isaac Wallace. Wallace and the Rams traveled to York for a quarterfinal playoff game back in 2013, one which the Dukes won in overtime.

“I’ve told my coaches all week — I only remember one back as good as him (Madden) in my time, and that was Isaac Wallace in 2013. But I’m pretty sure this kid (Madden) is better,” Snodgrass said. “I don’t know if he’s big enough to be a Division I football player, but he’s a special, special football player. To be quite honest, our defense did alright other than him busting some big runs.”

The Rams wound up rushing for 261 yards while York rushed for 146 and passed for 74.

Ralston scored on three of its four drives in the first half and led 21-6 at halftime.

York’s offense enjoyed a strong start and rattled off a massive 16-play drive that spanned 72 yards early in the first quarter. Senior tight end Chase Collingham hauled in two clutch catches from senior quarterback Jake Erwin to keep the drive going, one of which was called back because of a penalty, however. The drive ended with a 1-yard touchdown run from bruiser Chase Cotton.