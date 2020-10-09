No. 9 Wilber-Clatonia fends off rally from No. 10 Centennial

UTICA — Behind the canny quarterback play of sophomore Coy Rosentreader and a rushing attack that never let up, the Class C-2 No. 9 Wilber-Clatonia Wolverines went to Utica to face the No. 10 Centennial Broncos and left with a 49-21 win.
Wilber-Clatonia unofficially rushed for 287 yards in the game, but it wasn’t until the fourth quarter when the Wolverines sealed the win. They had to fend off a Bronco rally first.
Centennial’s power-spread offense, which unofficially passed for 190 yards and rushed for 165, featured a steady dose of speed-option runs from 6-foot-1, 215-pound quarterback Cooper Gierhan and receiver screens to physical 6-3, 200-pound wideout Jake Bargen.
Gierhan and Bargen connected on touchdown passes twice in the first half. The first scoring toss came on the Broncos’ first drive of the game, a receiver screen that Bargen took 21 yards to the end zone. Bargen was able to get free thanks to the perimeter blocking from senior slot receiver Ryan Payne.
Centennial cut its deficit to 20-14 in the second quarter when Gierhan faked a speed option to the sideline, then threw a pass over the top of the Wolverine defense that Bargen hauled in for a 32-yard touchdown.
Wilber-Clatonia’s offense got off to a rough start in the opening quarter. While driving down the field, Payne stripped a Wolverine runner and recovered the ball all in one motion.
But that turnover was followed by a key defensive stop and then a special teams play — a blocked punt by senior Devin Homolka that gave the ball to Wilber-Clatonia at the Centennial 1-yard line after a Bronco penalty.
One play later, Rosentreader, an athletic and shifty 6-foot, 180-pounder, snuck into the end zone and Wilber-Clatonia led 8-7. After a pair of Mason Combs touchdown runs of 6 and 28 yards, Rosentreader wound up sneaking in another score just before halftime that gave his team a 26-14 lead.
The Centennial defense stiffened in the third quarter, however.
Centennial got a stop on the Wolverines’ first drive of the second half when Bargen knocked down a Rosentreader pass in coverage, which then fell in Payne’s hands for an interception.
Centennial took advantage of takeaway. On the ensuing drive, the Broncos were faced with a fourth-and-2 from the Wolverine 12. Gierhan acted like he was going to sneak in the A gap, but took the ball and scooted around the end instead. That run was good enough for a 12-yard touchdown to put the Wilber-Clatonia edge at 26-21 with just 57 seconds left before the fourth.
The Broncos’ offense was gifted another opportunity after a second consecutive stop by its defense, but Centennial couldn’t get anything going and was forced to punt. A poor snap led to a rushed, line-drive punt from Gierhan. Wilber-Clatonia’s Sawyer Kunc caught the line drive and returned it to the Centennial 15.
Not long after the special team’s blunder, the Wolverines’ Colby Homolka barreled into the end zone from 2 yards for a game-sealing touchdown.
Wilber-Clatonia improves to 4-1 with the win while Centennial drops to 3-4.
Wilber-Clatonia (4-1) 8 18 0 23 — 42
At Centennial (3-4) 7 7 7 0 — 21
C: Jake Bargen 21 pass from Cooper Gierhan (Gierhan kick)
W: Coy Rosentreader 1 run (Devin Homolka two-point conversion)
W: Mason Combs 6 run (kick missed)
W: Combs 28 run (two-point conversion fail)
C: Bargen 32 pass from Gierhan (Gierhan kick)
W: Rosentreader 1 run (two-point conversion fail)
C: Gierhan 12 run (Gierhan kick)
W: Colby Homolka (Homolka two-point conversion)
W: Mitchell Thompson run (Rosentreader pass to Kunc)
W: Zander Baker (kick good)
