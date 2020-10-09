No. 9 Wilber-Clatonia fends off rally from No. 10 Centennial

But that turnover was followed by a key defensive stop and then a special teams play — a blocked punt by senior Devin Homolka that gave the ball to Wilber-Clatonia at the Centennial 1-yard line after a Bronco penalty.

One play later, Rosentreader, an athletic and shifty 6-foot, 180-pounder, snuck into the end zone and Wilber-Clatonia led 8-7. After a pair of Mason Combs touchdown runs of 6 and 28 yards, Rosentreader wound up sneaking in another score just before halftime that gave his team a 26-14 lead.

The Centennial defense stiffened in the third quarter, however.

Centennial got a stop on the Wolverines’ first drive of the second half when Bargen knocked down a Rosentreader pass in coverage, which then fell in Payne’s hands for an interception.

Centennial took advantage of takeaway. On the ensuing drive, the Broncos were faced with a fourth-and-2 from the Wolverine 12. Gierhan acted like he was going to sneak in the A gap, but took the ball and scooted around the end instead. That run was good enough for a 12-yard touchdown to put the Wilber-Clatonia edge at 26-21 with just 57 seconds left before the fourth.