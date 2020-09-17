No. 9 Centennial grabs two wins on home court

The Broncos didn’t take long to battle back to tie, however, and did so at 10-all thanks to an ace from Naber. Centennial connected on four aces in the second set — two from junior Gracen Fehlhafer and one each from Naber and senior setter Jaci Opfer.

The set was tied at 13, but that’s where Centennial made its run and pulled away. The Broncos scored the next six points — Hirschfeld hammered three kills while Opfer drilled her ace — and rolled to the 25-19 win.

Hirschfeld unofficially had 13 kills in the first match while Stuhr had five and Opfer three.

Sutton (6-6) 22 19 — 0

At Centennial (10-4) 25 25 — 2

Centennial 2, Shelby-Rising City 0

The Broncos had zero problems against Shelby in a match that, for the most part, was not competitive.

The hosts got to work quickly against the struggling Huskies in the first set — really quick.

Centennial shot out to an 8-4 lead that featured a kill from Opfer and Rathjen while Hirschfeld added an ace. Shelby never recovered, and the Broncos rolled to the 25-8 first-set win.