No. 9 Centennial grabs two wins on home court

UTICA — It was a two-win night for the Centennial Broncos volleyball team on Thursday as it hosted the Sutton Mustangs and Shelby-Rising City Huskies in triangular action.
Centennial, No. 9 in the Lincoln Journal Star’s Class C-2 ratings, beat both opponents 2-0 to improve to 11-4 on the season. The Broncos got by Sutton via scores of 25-22, 25-19 and Shelby 25-8, 25-15.
Centennial 2, Sutton 0
The Broncos had slow starts to both their sets against Sutton, but each time made a comeback to get the win.
In the first set, the Sutton lead ballooned to 5-0 before Centennial head coach Alex Anstine called a timeout.
The stoppage seemed to work as the Broncos eventually started to heat up. They cut their deficit to 13-11 thanks to an 11-8 run that featured five kills from senior Kate Hirschfeld, one kill from senior Jaycee Stuhr and an ace serve from freshman Karley Naber.
Centennial’s first lead of the opening set came at 14-13 off a Sutton error, and the Broncos wound up cruising to the win thanks to a team-high eight kills from Hirschfeld and two momentum-shifting blocks at the net from senior Kiley Rathjen.
Sutton made a run to start the second set and forced yet another timeout from Anstine after her team trailed 8-3.
The Broncos didn’t take long to battle back to tie, however, and did so at 10-all thanks to an ace from Naber. Centennial connected on four aces in the second set — two from junior Gracen Fehlhafer and one each from Naber and senior setter Jaci Opfer.
The set was tied at 13, but that’s where Centennial made its run and pulled away. The Broncos scored the next six points — Hirschfeld hammered three kills while Opfer drilled her ace — and rolled to the 25-19 win.
Hirschfeld unofficially had 13 kills in the first match while Stuhr had five and Opfer three.
Sutton (6-6) 22 19 — 0
At Centennial (10-4) 25 25 — 2
Centennial 2, Shelby-Rising City 0
The Broncos had zero problems against Shelby in a match that, for the most part, was not competitive.
The hosts got to work quickly against the struggling Huskies in the first set — really quick.
Centennial shot out to an 8-4 lead that featured a kill from Opfer and Rathjen while Hirschfeld added an ace. Shelby never recovered, and the Broncos rolled to the 25-8 first-set win.
The second set wasn’t much different, which was bad news for Shelby.
The Broncos held leads of 10-6, 15-10 and 22-15 before a kill and ace from Hirschfeld, as well as an error from Shelby, ended the night.
Hirschfeld unofficially led the team with six kills in the match while Opfer had three and Naber two.
Shelby-Rising City (1-7) 8 15 — 0
At Centennial (11-4) 25 25 — 2
Centennial volleyball triangular, Sept. 17 1.JPG
Centennial volleyball triangular, Sept. 17 2.JPG
Centennial volleyball triangular, Sept. 17 3.JPG
Centennial volleyball triangular, Sept. 17 4.JPG
Centennial volleyball triangular, Sept. 17 5.JPG
Centennial volleyball triangular, Sept. 17 6.JPG
Centennial volleyball triangular, Sept. 17 7.JPG
Centennial volleyball triangular, Sept. 17 8.JPG
Centennial volleyball triangular, Sept. 17 9.JPG
Centennial volleyball triangular, Sept. 17 10.JPG
Centennial volleyball triangular, Sept. 17 11.JPG
Centennial volleyball triangular, Sept. 17 12.JPG
Centennial volleyball triangular, Sept. 17 13.JPG
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!