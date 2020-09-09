No. 8 York set for heavyweight matchup with No. 9 McCook

YORK – After winning the first two rounds of the 2020 season against Crete and Alliance, the Class B No. 8-rated York Dukes football program is in for a heavyweight bout for the third as the No. 9 McCook Bison visit East Hill Stadium for the Dukes’ home opener.
The Dukes and Bison have traded blows the past four seasons. McCook has won the last two matchups in 2019 and 2018. York won in 2017 and 2016.
York head coach Glen Snodgrass enjoys games with McCook and preparing against longtime Bison coach, Jeff Gross.
“It’s a well-coached team and a very traditional team, they’ve been good for a long time,” Snodgrass said. “They’ve had the same head coach for a long time and he’s as good as there is in the state of Nebraska. They’re definitely one of the teams we love to play, but for me the main reason is they are such good kids and it’s always going to be a clean game and a game where the kids really respect one another.”
McCook’s contest against Crete was canceled last week due to a positive COVID test on Crete’s team, so the Bison have been off since their season opener against Hastings.
With a couple games under York’s belt and just one for McCook, the Bison coaching staff has two game films to study while the Dukes have just the one. And the film York has watched might not be as beneficial as one would think – the Bison played a heavy spread, pass-happy offense in Hastings, which is drastically different from how the Dukes play.
York was also dealing with a few injuries to starters after the Crete game, and was thin at certain positions last week in Alliance. Snodgrass expects his guys to be close to 100 percent this Friday, but McCook could be fresher and injury free after not playing last week.
But that could go another way as well, which might give York a slight edge on Friday night.
“There’s the other side of it where, they’ve only played one football game and it takes a while to really get into the swing of things in a football season,” Snodgrass said. “So when you don’t play a football game for two weeks, there’s a disadvantage there.”
In McCook’s lone game against Hastings, which it lost 35-14, the Bison offense racked up 303 total yards, rushing for 270.
Running back Jacob Gomez-Wilson rushed for 168 yards – 88 coming on one run – and one touchdown on 11 carries. The Bison, who are breaking in a new quarterback after the graduation of multi-year starter Cameryn Berry, hung tough with the No. 3 Tigers – the game was tied at 7 after the first quarter and they trailed just 21-14 at halftime before being outscored 14-0 in the second half.
Snodgrass said it’s a typical McCook offense – physical with not many mistakes. Expect to see multiple formations with veer, power and iso runs, as well as a strong play-action game.
“They’ll bring it right at us,” he said. “They’ve got a big, athletic fullback and a very fast and young running back who we haven’t seen before and looked pretty impressive against Hastings.”
So far this season the Dukes’ defense has been stout, allowing just one touchdown in two games – that one score came late against Crete with backups in. It’s held Crete to 188 total yards and Alliance to 217.
Four Dukes have racked up double-digit tackles already, including Jake Erwin, Chase Cotton, Quin Hale and Zach Nienhueser. Both Cotton and Hale have gotten into the backfield with two sacks.
It’s a small sample size, but McCook’s defense didn’t fare well against Hastings’ offense. To be fair, though, no one has held Hastings’ pass happy attack in check so far this season.
Hastings is undefeated and has won its games by an average score of 38-9. The Tigers passed for 313 yards and four touchdowns against the Bison defense.
Like the previous matchups between York and McCook, expect the game to be decided in the trenches. Through two games, York has averaged 301 rushing yards per game. Erwin leads the team on the ground with 331 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 9.1 yards per carry. Senior running back Ty Bartholomew has 110 yards and two scores on 16 carries.
“We’ve played these guys long enough that we kind of know what they want to do defensively,” Snodgrass said. “They’ve done something very similar for the last three years against us, so we’re kind of going off of that. But they’ll be physical with big, strong linebackers and fast defensive backs. We’ll have our work cut out for us for sure.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
