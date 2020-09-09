No. 8 York set for heavyweight matchup with No. 9 McCook

YORK – After winning the first two rounds of the 2020 season against Crete and Alliance, the Class B No. 8-rated York Dukes football program is in for a heavyweight bout for the third as the No. 9 McCook Bison visit East Hill Stadium for the Dukes’ home opener.

The Dukes and Bison have traded blows the past four seasons. McCook has won the last two matchups in 2019 and 2018. York won in 2017 and 2016.

York head coach Glen Snodgrass enjoys games with McCook and preparing against longtime Bison coach, Jeff Gross.

“It’s a well-coached team and a very traditional team, they’ve been good for a long time,” Snodgrass said. “They’ve had the same head coach for a long time and he’s as good as there is in the state of Nebraska. They’re definitely one of the teams we love to play, but for me the main reason is they are such good kids and it’s always going to be a clean game and a game where the kids really respect one another.”

McCook’s contest against Crete was canceled last week due to a positive COVID test on Crete’s team, so the Bison have been off since their season opener against Hastings.