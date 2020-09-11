No. 8 York falls short in drama-filled fourth against No. 9 McCook

Thanks to a first-down catch by wideout Cooper Koch and some canny running from Erwin, the Dukes were in business with under a minute left. York’s drive continued when Erwin connected with tight end Chase Collingham for a 19-yard gain to the Bison 12 with just 10 seconds left.

“I told the guys I don’t want that last play to define this game. This is a team that, in the past, maybe last year in those tough situations, we didn’t always rise to the occasion,” Snodgrass said. “And I don’t care about the last play — that last drive and that last six minutes of that game told me all I needed to know about this team. That this is a team that’s gonna fight every game, they’re not going to give up and they’re not going lay down when things get tough. I was very proud of the way we continued to fight.