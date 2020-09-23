No. 8 Centennial makes quick work of Wilber-Clatonia

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UTICA – Behind 12 kills from senior Kate Hirschfeld and 10 from classmate Jaycee Stuhr, the Centennial Broncos volleyball team made quick work of the Wilber-Clatonia Wolverines on Tuesday night at home, picking up a win via sweep.

Centennial earned the victory with scores of 25-14, 25-14 and 25-21. The Broncos, No. 8 in the Lincoln Journal Star’s Class C-2 ratings, are now riding a four-match win steak and sit at 12-4 on the season before next Thursday’s big home match with No. 4 Thayer Central (11-1).

Centennial’s attack racked up 34 kills on Tuesday compared to just 16 for Wilber-Clatonia.

Bronco freshman Karley Naber chipped in with six kills while senior setter Jaci Opfer added four to go along with her team-high 15 set assists. Junior Gracen Fehlhafer dished out 13 assists.

At the service line, both Opfer and Naber connected on two aces.

Defensively, senior Lexus Prochaska, Hirschfeld and Naber were all tied for the team lead in digs with 10.

