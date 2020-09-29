No. 7 York rolls through Crete after long layoff

CRETE — After eight days off, York Dukes volleyball head coach Chris Ericson said he wanted to see his team play “control volleyball” Tuesday night in Crete.
Limit the Cardinals’ points. Limit their runs. Be efficient.
Ericson wound up getting what he wanted as York, the No. 7-rated Class B team in the Omaha World-Herald, quickly dispatched Crete 3-0 with scores of 25-15, 25-15 and 25-13.
“We were efficient with everything we did tonight,” Ericson said. “Our hitters did a nice job across the net — I think our attacking stats were about as balanced as they’ve been all year.”
The Dukes improved to 12-5 on the season and will face much tougher competition on Thursday, when they travel to Beatrice for a triangular with the No. 5-rated Lady Orange (8-4) and Seward (10-6).
Following the long layoff, it was good to get a match — and the confidence from a big win — under the Dukes’ belt before facing two really solid teams, Ericson said.
“After eight days off from our last game it’s nice to come in and have a win like this,” he said. “But we’ve already talked about what we have to do Thursday night.”
York and Beatrice have a bit of history this season. The two met at the Bishop Neumann Invite in Wahoo on Sept. 12 and lost 2-0, but the Dukes gave the Lady Orange a scare. York was shorthanded in that match because senior Erin Case had tweaked an ankle earlier in the tournament and couldn’t play.
Support Local Journalism
“It’s a team (Beatrice) that we had on the ropes at Neumann and that’s one where I feel we should have won even without Erin,” Ericson said. “But we have big goals this week and we want to get out of there with two wins.”
Crete, which came into the contest riding a seven-match losing streak, didn’t have much luck defensively against the York attack that featured an unofficial 12 kills from 6-foot junior Masa Scheierman and nine from Case, a 5-10 senior.
The first set was tied at 7 before York went on a 6-0 run that forced a Crete timeout. That run included two ace serves from junior Destiny Shepherd, a block and a kill from Case and block from senior Addison Legg.
The Cardinals never recovered from that 6-0 stretch from the Dukes, who went on to a 23-15 edge before Legg ended things with back-to-back kills. Legg finished unofficially with five kills on the night.
It was a bit of the same story, different verse in the second set. York was nursing a slime one-point lead, 8-7, before going on another Cardinal-breaking run. This time the Dukes rattled off five straight points to bring their lead to 13-7, which forced another timeout from the Cardinals. Dannika Lamberty had a kill during the run while Shepherd connected on another ace and Case recorded a kill. Lamberty, who unofficially had five kills, had the set-winning kill later on.
York jumped to a 5-1 edge early in the third set before running away with the sweep. Scheierman had two kills while Case added a one to go with an ace. Scheierman continued to find success later in the set as she drilled back-to-back aces to give her team a 23-12 lead.
York (11-5) 25 25 25 — 3
At Crete (2-17) 15 15 13 — 0
York at Crete volleyball, Sept. 29 2.JPG
York at Crete volleyball, Sept. 29 1.JPG
York at Crete volleyball, Sept. 29 3.JPG
York at Crete volleyball, Sept. 29 4.JPG
York at Crete volleyball, Sept. 29 5.JPG
York at Crete volleyball, Sept. 29 6.JPG
York at Crete volleyball, Sept. 29 7.JPG
York at Crete volleyball, Sept. 29 8.JPG
York at Crete volleyball, Sept. 29 9.JPG
York at Crete volleyball, Sept. 29 10.JPG
York at Crete volleyball, Sept. 29 11.JPG
York at Crete volleyball, Sept. 29 12.JPG
York at Crete volleyball, Sept. 29 13.JPG
York at Crete volleyball, Sept. 29 14.JPG
York at Crete volleyball, Sept. 29 15.JPG
York at Crete volleyball, Sept. 29 16.JPG
York at Crete volleyball, Sept. 29 17.JPG
York at Crete volleyball, Sept. 29 18.JPG
York at Crete volleyball, Sept. 29 19.JPG
York at Crete volleyball, Sept. 29 20.JPG
York at Crete volleyball, Sept. 29 21.JPG
York at Crete volleyball, Sept. 29 22.JPG
York at Crete volleyball, Sept. 29 23.JPG
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!