No. 7 York rolls through Crete after long layoff

CRETE — After eight days off, York Dukes volleyball head coach Chris Ericson said he wanted to see his team play “control volleyball” Tuesday night in Crete.

Limit the Cardinals’ points. Limit their runs. Be efficient.

Ericson wound up getting what he wanted as York, the No. 7-rated Class B team in the Omaha World-Herald, quickly dispatched Crete 3-0 with scores of 25-15, 25-15 and 25-13.

“We were efficient with everything we did tonight,” Ericson said. “Our hitters did a nice job across the net — I think our attacking stats were about as balanced as they’ve been all year.”

The Dukes improved to 12-5 on the season and will face much tougher competition on Thursday, when they travel to Beatrice for a triangular with the No. 5-rated Lady Orange (8-4) and Seward (10-6).

Following the long layoff, it was good to get a match — and the confidence from a big win — under the Dukes’ belt before facing two really solid teams, Ericson said.

“After eight days off from our last game it’s nice to come in and have a win like this,” he said. “But we’ve already talked about what we have to do Thursday night.”