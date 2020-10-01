No. 7 York continues win streak, takes down No. 5 Beatrice and Seward

BEATRICE — On Tuesday night the York Dukes shook the rust off from an eight-day layoff by sweeping Crete on the road.

Crete, however, is struggling this season and has just two wins. Much tougher competition awaited Thursday at a triangular in Beatrice. Along with the host Lady Orange, who came into the day No. 5 in the Omaha World-Herald’s Class B ratings, the the No. 7 Dukes battled the Seward Bluejays, who had double-digit wins to their name, just like York did.

York wound up leaving with two wins to push its season record to 14-5. The Dukes, who have won five straight matches following the Harvest Festival Invite in Gothenburg, will compete at the Raymond Central Invite on Saturday morning, bright and early with an 8 a.m. opening match against Crete.

York 2, Beatrice 1

These two teams tangled at the Bishop Neumann Invite back on Sept. 12, and the Lady Orange got the 2-0 win by scores of 25-15, 26-24.

York, however, got its revenge.

Led by an unofficial 22 kills from 6-foot junior Masa Scheierman, the Dukes earned the win while going back and forth with the hosts. Senior Maddie Portwine added six kills and four blocks. Senior Erin Case chipped in with five kills.